156 Front Street NE #660 Available 07/06/20 Amazing View! Luxury Condo in the Heart of Downtown Salem - Enjoy the gorgeous views from this spectacular condominium. It overlooks the Willamette River, Riverfront Park and unobstructed downtown views. Watch the storms, sunrises and sunsets from multiple fully accessible balconies.



Just walking through the entrance will take your breath away. A picture window floods the entry with light to highlight the stunning bamboo floors and leads to Exquisite double custom barn doors that allows passage to the utility room and gracefully disguises it.



The half bath is glamorous. There is a sleek black and granite vanity with a vessel sink and unique wall faucet, a crystal chandelier light as well as the most amazing cityscape portrait of downtown San Francisco's skyline.



Discover a bedroom with floor to ceiling windows, a corner bar/kitchenette area containing lovely cabinets, a mini-fridge/freezer with a sink, micro-wave and granite bar top. The private balcony gives you unobstructed views of downtown Salem!



The first full bath is jaw dropping with a marble surround and marble heated floor, jetted soaking tub, granite countertop and full wall of oversized cabinet space!



Come into the custom kitchen where you will be blown away with all the amazing details such as a refrigerator that blends in with the abundant cabinetry and matching overlay with double convection wall ovens. Admire the 5 burner gas cooktop with a bold copper hood vent, all granite countertops and ornate backsplash. Thoroughly enjoy the dual sinks, built-in microwave and kitchen island.



Further in, you can't help but notice the mesmerizing wall of floor to ceiling windows in the living/dining areas that give way to the most amazing views in town. You can access the balcony through the tri-fold doors. The window coverings are electric, remote controlled blinds with an optional sun-screen feature.



Enjoy a full bar area with glass cabinets, under cabinet mounted lighting and separate bar sink...awesome for entertaining or for enjoying a peaceful sunset.



Behind the beautiful full panel glass accordion folding doors, you will find a den/bedroom with a Murphy Bed framed with dark wood shelving, or leave it open to expand your living area.



Good luck trying to leave the expansive Master Suite lined with more floor to ceiling windows, a custom gas fireplace, and HOT TUB!! Yes, right in your own private room, placed on a tile base floor!



If you can get past the thought of having your own private hot tub, take a peek at the most grand Master Bath...Astonishing HEATED marble floors, countertops and shower- but not your average shower! This dreamy shower has dual rain shower heads, 6 side jets and a wall mounted spray head with built in bench.



Don't forget about the enormous walk-in/pass-through closet. Lined with cabinets, pull down hanging rods, built in island dresser and jewelry organizer with mirrors. Pass through to the over-sized utility room equipped with full-sized front-loading washer and dryer set, built in ironing station, utility sink and granite workspace/countertop, abundant cabinets and an additional upright freezer.



The second bedroom also has floor to ceiling windows and a private balcony. It includes a small sink, built-in microwave and mini fridge!



You will have two assigned parking spaces in a secured underground garage and an additional assigned storage space.



***This home can be furnished as reflected or unfurnished-your choice!



This home is one to see in person so call today for a private tour!



Close to shopping, Capital building, parks and more!



Pets considered on a case by case basis. This is a nonsmoking home.



