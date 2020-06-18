All apartments in Salem
Last updated May 13 2020 at 5:42 PM

1123 Cross Street Southeast

1123 Cross Street Southeast · (503) 606-6173
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1123 Cross Street Southeast, Salem, OR 97302
South Central

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,765

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
cats allowed
Enjoy this fully furnished cozy home walking distance to Bush Park and downtown Salem. This home includes all furnishings to move right in! Laundry service at the property along with TV, Wifi and TV service. This home is ready for your stay! Self tourings available, professionally managed and flexible lease options. Reach out now for a quick response and touring options! $1,765/mo includes water, wifi, laundry. $750 deposit -$50 application fee required for all adults
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1123 Cross Street Southeast have any available units?
1123 Cross Street Southeast has a unit available for $1,765 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1123 Cross Street Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
1123 Cross Street Southeast isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1123 Cross Street Southeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 1123 Cross Street Southeast is pet friendly.
Does 1123 Cross Street Southeast offer parking?
No, 1123 Cross Street Southeast does not offer parking.
Does 1123 Cross Street Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1123 Cross Street Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1123 Cross Street Southeast have a pool?
No, 1123 Cross Street Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 1123 Cross Street Southeast have accessible units?
No, 1123 Cross Street Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 1123 Cross Street Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 1123 Cross Street Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1123 Cross Street Southeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 1123 Cross Street Southeast does not have units with air conditioning.
