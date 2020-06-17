1044 Sharon Lp SE

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace range

3Bd/2Ba Single Story House - Available Now! - 3Bd/2Ba Single story house built in 1976 w/ approx 1221 sq ft. This home features F/A gas heat, a partially fenced yard, W/D hookups in the double attached garage w/ opener. Range and dishwasher provided. Tenant responsible for all utilities and landscaping. Pets considered with additional deposit. No smoking. Renter's liability insurance required. 1 year lease required. **FIREPLACE NOT FOR TENANT USE**



IF YOU WISH TO VIEW THE INTERIOR OF THIS HOUSE; Please call 503-364-6797 for information.



Application Fee: $45 for the 1st adult, $25 for each additional adult (regardless of marital status). If an applicant has resided outside of the State of Oregon within the past 5 years, there will be an additional $20 fee to run their out of state background check. (Adult: Any person the age of 18 or older.) Not all properties allow pets, however, if it is noted in the property description that pets are allowed then there is an additional deposit of $250 per animal unless otherwise stated- breed restrictions apply. (see above for specific property pet policy)



(RLNE5636214)