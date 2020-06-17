All apartments in Salem
1044 Sharon Lp SE
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:41 AM

1044 Sharon Lp SE

1044 Sharon Loop Southeast · (503) 364-6797 ext. 108
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1044 Sharon Loop Southeast, Salem, OR 97306
South Gateway

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1044 Sharon Lp SE · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1221 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3Bd/2Ba Single Story House - Available Now! - 3Bd/2Ba Single story house built in 1976 w/ approx 1221 sq ft. This home features F/A gas heat, a partially fenced yard, W/D hookups in the double attached garage w/ opener. Range and dishwasher provided. Tenant responsible for all utilities and landscaping. Pets considered with additional deposit. No smoking. Renter's liability insurance required. 1 year lease required. **FIREPLACE NOT FOR TENANT USE**

IF YOU WISH TO VIEW THE INTERIOR OF THIS HOUSE; Please call 503-364-6797 for information.

Application Fee: $45 for the 1st adult, $25 for each additional adult (regardless of marital status). If an applicant has resided outside of the State of Oregon within the past 5 years, there will be an additional $20 fee to run their out of state background check. (Adult: Any person the age of 18 or older.) Not all properties allow pets, however, if it is noted in the property description that pets are allowed then there is an additional deposit of $250 per animal unless otherwise stated- breed restrictions apply. (see above for specific property pet policy)

(RLNE5636214)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1044 Sharon Lp SE have any available units?
1044 Sharon Lp SE has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1044 Sharon Lp SE have?
Some of 1044 Sharon Lp SE's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1044 Sharon Lp SE currently offering any rent specials?
1044 Sharon Lp SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1044 Sharon Lp SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1044 Sharon Lp SE is pet friendly.
Does 1044 Sharon Lp SE offer parking?
Yes, 1044 Sharon Lp SE does offer parking.
Does 1044 Sharon Lp SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1044 Sharon Lp SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1044 Sharon Lp SE have a pool?
No, 1044 Sharon Lp SE does not have a pool.
Does 1044 Sharon Lp SE have accessible units?
No, 1044 Sharon Lp SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1044 Sharon Lp SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1044 Sharon Lp SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1044 Sharon Lp SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1044 Sharon Lp SE does not have units with air conditioning.
