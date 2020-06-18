All apartments in Roseburg
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

1205 SE Cass Ave

1205 Southeast Overlook Avenue · (541) 673-4417
Location

1205 Southeast Overlook Avenue, Roseburg, OR 97470

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1205 SE Cass Ave · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1434 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Remodeled 3 BD 2 BTH Victorian Home! - Three bedroom two bath home located in Downtown Roseburg area. This is a charming 1907 Victorian home with formal living room and dining room. The kitchen provides a range, fridge and a dishwasher. This home also offers a screened in back porch, garage and basement for extra storage. The home also features a beautiful English garden! 12 month lease required.

Please go to our website at www.neilcorentals.com for more information or to apply!

? Availability date is an estimate only and may change due to unforeseen circumstances beyond the control of the agent.
? Renters insurance is required by every tenant. If all tenants combined household income is equal to or less than 50% of the median income adjusted for family size or premises has been subsidized with public funds, no insurance is required.
? No smoking or vaping allowed on the property. Smoking, storing or growing of marijuana at any of our properties is prohibited.
? Additional deposit or co-signer may be required i.e. rental history, credit issues or employment history.
? Professional carpet cleaning will be completed between every tenant. The expense for this will be deducted from the deposit.
? Units with pets will be subject to pest spray. Pest spray will be done after move-out and charged accordingly.

E-mail us with any questions or concerns at rentals@neilco.com.

Properties are subject to price change, availability or withdrawal.

PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE CURRENT TENANTS

CENTURY 21 The Neil Company Real Estate

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5828702)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

