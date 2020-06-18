1205 SE Cass Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated extra storage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Remodeled 3 BD 2 BTH Victorian Home! - Three bedroom two bath home located in Downtown Roseburg area. This is a charming 1907 Victorian home with formal living room and dining room. The kitchen provides a range, fridge and a dishwasher. This home also offers a screened in back porch, garage and basement for extra storage. The home also features a beautiful English garden! 12 month lease required.



Please go to our website at www.neilcorentals.com for more information or to apply!



? Availability date is an estimate only and may change due to unforeseen circumstances beyond the control of the agent.

? Renters insurance is required by every tenant. If all tenants combined household income is equal to or less than 50% of the median income adjusted for family size or premises has been subsidized with public funds, no insurance is required.

? No smoking or vaping allowed on the property. Smoking, storing or growing of marijuana at any of our properties is prohibited.

? Additional deposit or co-signer may be required i.e. rental history, credit issues or employment history.

? Professional carpet cleaning will be completed between every tenant. The expense for this will be deducted from the deposit.

? Units with pets will be subject to pest spray. Pest spray will be done after move-out and charged accordingly.



E-mail us with any questions or concerns at rentals@neilco.com.



Properties are subject to price change, availability or withdrawal.



PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE CURRENT TENANTS



CENTURY 21 The Neil Company Real Estate



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5828702)