All apartments in Rogue River
Find more places like 111 Sienna Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rogue River, OR
/
111 Sienna Way
Last updated June 11 2020 at 7:25 AM

111 Sienna Way

111 Sienna Way · (541) 474-1566
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

111 Sienna Way, Rogue River, OR 97537

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
Beautiful 3 bedrooms, 2 bath house in gorgeous community with manicured common areas and playground! Master bedroom en suite and large walk-in closet.
Vaulted ceilings, open kitchen with breakfast bar.
Oak cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and separate laundry room with utility sink and washer/dryer.

A 2 car garage w/remote, auto sprinkler system and central heat/air. Small pet considered with additional deposit and landscape maintenance included.

Monthly rent - $1650
Security deposit - $2500
Apply at collinsrepm.com

Collins Real Estate and
Property Management, LLC
1455 NE Sixth Street
Grants Pass, Oregon 97526
541-474-1566

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 Sienna Way have any available units?
111 Sienna Way has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 111 Sienna Way have?
Some of 111 Sienna Way's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 Sienna Way currently offering any rent specials?
111 Sienna Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 Sienna Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 111 Sienna Way is pet friendly.
Does 111 Sienna Way offer parking?
Yes, 111 Sienna Way does offer parking.
Does 111 Sienna Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 111 Sienna Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 Sienna Way have a pool?
No, 111 Sienna Way does not have a pool.
Does 111 Sienna Way have accessible units?
No, 111 Sienna Way does not have accessible units.
Does 111 Sienna Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 111 Sienna Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 111 Sienna Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 111 Sienna Way has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 111 Sienna Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Medford, ORJacksonville, OR
Grants Pass, OREagle Point, OR
Ashland, OR
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity