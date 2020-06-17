All apartments in Redmond
Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:51 PM

502 SW Evergreen Ave Unit 103

502 Southwest Evergreen Avenue · (541) 923-8222
Location

502 Southwest Evergreen Avenue, Redmond, OR 97756

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Jul 10

$1,000

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 796 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Tentatively available 07/10/2020. No pets. Welcome home to downtown Redmond! Nice open floor plan with a cozy feel. Modern fixtures, and lighting, refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, microwave, washer/dryer, and AC! Custom cultured marble shower with door, soft close kitchen and bathroom cabinets, vinyl plank flooring, and carpet in the living room and bedroom. Make this your "Home Sweet Home". No pets. Water, Sewer & Garbage INCLUDED!!! Showing by appointment only contact Rogue Real Estate Sales & Property Management 541-923-8222 or apply online www.rentrogue.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 502 SW Evergreen Ave Unit 103 have any available units?
502 SW Evergreen Ave Unit 103 has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 502 SW Evergreen Ave Unit 103 have?
Some of 502 SW Evergreen Ave Unit 103's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 502 SW Evergreen Ave Unit 103 currently offering any rent specials?
502 SW Evergreen Ave Unit 103 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 502 SW Evergreen Ave Unit 103 pet-friendly?
No, 502 SW Evergreen Ave Unit 103 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redmond.
Does 502 SW Evergreen Ave Unit 103 offer parking?
No, 502 SW Evergreen Ave Unit 103 does not offer parking.
Does 502 SW Evergreen Ave Unit 103 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 502 SW Evergreen Ave Unit 103 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 502 SW Evergreen Ave Unit 103 have a pool?
No, 502 SW Evergreen Ave Unit 103 does not have a pool.
Does 502 SW Evergreen Ave Unit 103 have accessible units?
No, 502 SW Evergreen Ave Unit 103 does not have accessible units.
Does 502 SW Evergreen Ave Unit 103 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 502 SW Evergreen Ave Unit 103 has units with dishwashers.
Does 502 SW Evergreen Ave Unit 103 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 502 SW Evergreen Ave Unit 103 has units with air conditioning.
