502 SW Evergreen Ave Unit 103

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

Tentatively available 07/10/2020. No pets. Welcome home to downtown Redmond! Nice open floor plan with a cozy feel. Modern fixtures, and lighting, refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, microwave, washer/dryer, and AC! Custom cultured marble shower with door, soft close kitchen and bathroom cabinets, vinyl plank flooring, and carpet in the living room and bedroom. Make this your "Home Sweet Home". No pets. Water, Sewer & Garbage INCLUDED!!! Showing by appointment only contact Rogue Real Estate Sales & Property Management 541-923-8222 or apply online www.rentrogue.com.