Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:04 AM

2250 SW 21st St - Unit 13

2250 Southwest 21st Street · (541) 923-8222
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2250 Southwest 21st Street, Redmond, OR 97756

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 10

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1350 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Tentatively Available 7/10/2020 . 1 small pet considered. This charming 2-story townhome is an end unit it has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,350 sq ft, with attached garage. 1 bedroom on the main level. Gas fireplace located in the living room with slider door access to a back yard patio. Small pet considered with approval and additional deposit. W/S/G is included. **Please do not disturb current residents** Photos may not represent actual unit. Contact Rogue Real Estate Sales & Property Management for a showing 541-923-8222 or apply online at www.rentrogue.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2250 SW 21st St - Unit 13 have any available units?
2250 SW 21st St - Unit 13 has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2250 SW 21st St - Unit 13 have?
Some of 2250 SW 21st St - Unit 13's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2250 SW 21st St - Unit 13 currently offering any rent specials?
2250 SW 21st St - Unit 13 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2250 SW 21st St - Unit 13 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2250 SW 21st St - Unit 13 is pet friendly.
Does 2250 SW 21st St - Unit 13 offer parking?
Yes, 2250 SW 21st St - Unit 13 does offer parking.
Does 2250 SW 21st St - Unit 13 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2250 SW 21st St - Unit 13 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2250 SW 21st St - Unit 13 have a pool?
No, 2250 SW 21st St - Unit 13 does not have a pool.
Does 2250 SW 21st St - Unit 13 have accessible units?
No, 2250 SW 21st St - Unit 13 does not have accessible units.
Does 2250 SW 21st St - Unit 13 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2250 SW 21st St - Unit 13 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2250 SW 21st St - Unit 13 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2250 SW 21st St - Unit 13 does not have units with air conditioning.
