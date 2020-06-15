2250 SW 21st St - Unit 13

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage fireplace range

Unit Amenities fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Tentatively Available 7/10/2020 . 1 small pet considered. This charming 2-story townhome is an end unit it has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,350 sq ft, with attached garage. 1 bedroom on the main level. Gas fireplace located in the living room with slider door access to a back yard patio. Small pet considered with approval and additional deposit. W/S/G is included. **Please do not disturb current residents** Photos may not represent actual unit. Contact Rogue Real Estate Sales & Property Management for a showing 541-923-8222 or apply online at www.rentrogue.com.