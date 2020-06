Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage microwave range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Tentatively available 7/10/2020. No Pets. This home has 3 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms has an open floor plan with a one-car garage and a nice front and back yard. Washer & Dryer included. Tenant responsible for utilities and landscaping. Contact Rogue Real Estate for more information 541-923-8222 or apply online at www.rentrogue.com. Currently occupied, please do not disturb current residents.