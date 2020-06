Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Available now! One dog considered under 15 pounds. This large 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home has a nice open floor plan with a large living and family room. All appliances included. Washer and dryer hookups. Fully fenced yard, double car garage, and storage shed. New paint and downstairs flooring. One dog considered under 15 lbs. with approval and additional deposit. Tenant responsible for electric, gas and trash.

The home has AC. Water/Sewer Included. Contact Rogue Real Estate Sales & Property Management for a showing 541-923-8222 or apply online www.rentrogue.com