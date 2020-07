Amenities

4460 SW Scholls Ferry Rd #29 - RALEIGH PARK PLAZA - Awesome 2nd floor condo in private setting with beautiful landscaping. HOA maintains grounds. Large Covered Deck. POOL. Elevator access. COZY 1 bedroom 1 bath. 841 SF with wood fireplace in living room. Kitchen nook. Window AC. Washer/dryer on site. Designated parking. Walk to nearby shopping, restaurants, banking. Minutes to downtown Portland. 1 dog or cat under 25 lbs considered. No smoking. Drive by and then call 503-526-9311 to schedule a viewing.



Our leasing agent has all paperwork to get you started. A $50 application fee is required at time of application. A security deposit and first month's rent required for move in. Check us out on the web, www.adiproperties.com



