Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

912 NW Ewen St Available 06/29/20 912 NW Ewen - 2 Br 1 Ba, Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Laundry Hook ups, Gas heat, Fenced back yard, storage shed, walking distance to grocery store. Pets on approval w/$250 Increased Security Deposit. Tenant pays all utilities. 1 year lease.



All adults over 18 years of age must fill out application. Carpet cleaning will be paid out of security deposit at time of move out. Security deposits may increase depending on credit, rental history. Available dates may vary depending on tenant move out

Renters insurance is required.



Unit is occupied, please do not disturb tenants.



(RLNE2603828)