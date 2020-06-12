All apartments in Prineville
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:28 AM

912 NW Ewen St

912 Northwest Ewen Street · (541) 416-0191
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

912 Northwest Ewen Street, Prineville, OR 97754

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 912 NW Ewen St · Avail. Jun 29

$950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
912 NW Ewen St Available 06/29/20 912 NW Ewen - 2 Br 1 Ba, Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Laundry Hook ups, Gas heat, Fenced back yard, storage shed, walking distance to grocery store. Pets on approval w/$250 Increased Security Deposit. Tenant pays all utilities. 1 year lease.

All adults over 18 years of age must fill out application. Carpet cleaning will be paid out of security deposit at time of move out. Security deposits may increase depending on credit, rental history. Available dates may vary depending on tenant move out
Renters insurance is required.

Unit is occupied, please do not disturb tenants.

(RLNE2603828)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 912 NW Ewen St have any available units?
912 NW Ewen St has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 912 NW Ewen St have?
Some of 912 NW Ewen St's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 912 NW Ewen St currently offering any rent specials?
912 NW Ewen St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 912 NW Ewen St pet-friendly?
Yes, 912 NW Ewen St is pet friendly.
Does 912 NW Ewen St offer parking?
No, 912 NW Ewen St does not offer parking.
Does 912 NW Ewen St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 912 NW Ewen St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 912 NW Ewen St have a pool?
No, 912 NW Ewen St does not have a pool.
Does 912 NW Ewen St have accessible units?
No, 912 NW Ewen St does not have accessible units.
Does 912 NW Ewen St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 912 NW Ewen St has units with dishwashers.
Does 912 NW Ewen St have units with air conditioning?
No, 912 NW Ewen St does not have units with air conditioning.
