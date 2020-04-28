All apartments in Prineville
604 NE Lookout Ave
Last updated April 28 2020 at 6:50 PM

604 NE Lookout Ave

604 Northeast Lookout Avenue · (541) 416-0880
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

604 Northeast Lookout Avenue, Prineville, OR 97754

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 604 NE Lookout Ave · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1256 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
internet access
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
Ochoco Heights Home - Available Late April - Unit is currently occupied - DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS

3 bdrm / 1 bath
1256 sq ft

Detached Single Car Garage with opener, power and heat. *Heater as-is, no guarantee

Large front and back yards

Wood and Tile Flooring

Kitchen includes:
Gas Range
Fridge
Dishwasher

Bathroom has duel sinks, tub/shower combo and ample storage

Gas Forced Air Heat

Washer/Dryer (Electric) Hookup - with wash basin

Closets have built-in's for storage

Third bedroom has slider to back yard

Fenced back yard

Gate at driveway, As-is* *No guarantee

Tenant is responsible for all utilities

Terms: Lease + Deposit

*Availability date is an estimate; date may change due to unforeseen circumstances.

Pet(s): Upon owner approval with an increased deposit of $250.00 per approved pet. Upon pet approval by owner, an additional $20 per month per pet will be added to the rent.

No Smoking/Vaping

Note: In order to avoid internet scams, be sure to make contact with the company directly.

RENTERS INSURANCE may be required. DEPOSITS listed are the base deposits and may increase if any deficiencies are found in screening of credit, rental history and/or employment history or for an approved animal(s). Mail Box Key Deposit $40 (when key is available). All properties are NON SMOKING/VAPING. AVAILABILITY may vary depending on tenant move-out. ALL adults over 18 years of age must fill out an application. The APPLICATION FEE is $50.00 / per adult applicant. Please check with management for current details before signing a Deposit to Hold or Lease/Rental Agreement. CARPET CLEANING will be scheduled by WWPM at tenant move-out and deducted from tenant deposit. Rental Listings are subject to change. Wild West Property Management, LLC Licensed in the State of Oregon. Dawn Rothenbucher Licensed Property Manager in the State of Oregon.

(RLNE3921159)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 604 NE Lookout Ave have any available units?
604 NE Lookout Ave has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 604 NE Lookout Ave have?
Some of 604 NE Lookout Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 604 NE Lookout Ave currently offering any rent specials?
604 NE Lookout Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 604 NE Lookout Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 604 NE Lookout Ave is pet friendly.
Does 604 NE Lookout Ave offer parking?
Yes, 604 NE Lookout Ave does offer parking.
Does 604 NE Lookout Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 604 NE Lookout Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 604 NE Lookout Ave have a pool?
No, 604 NE Lookout Ave does not have a pool.
Does 604 NE Lookout Ave have accessible units?
No, 604 NE Lookout Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 604 NE Lookout Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 604 NE Lookout Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 604 NE Lookout Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 604 NE Lookout Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
