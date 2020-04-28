604 NE Lookout Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage internet access carpet

Ochoco Heights Home - Available Late April - Unit is currently occupied - DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS



3 bdrm / 1 bath

1256 sq ft



Detached Single Car Garage with opener, power and heat. *Heater as-is, no guarantee



Large front and back yards



Wood and Tile Flooring



Kitchen includes:

Gas Range

Fridge

Dishwasher



Bathroom has duel sinks, tub/shower combo and ample storage



Gas Forced Air Heat



Washer/Dryer (Electric) Hookup - with wash basin



Closets have built-in's for storage



Third bedroom has slider to back yard



Fenced back yard



Gate at driveway, As-is* *No guarantee



Tenant is responsible for all utilities



Terms: Lease + Deposit



*Availability date is an estimate; date may change due to unforeseen circumstances.



Pet(s): Upon owner approval with an increased deposit of $250.00 per approved pet. Upon pet approval by owner, an additional $20 per month per pet will be added to the rent.



No Smoking/Vaping



RENTERS INSURANCE may be required. DEPOSITS listed are the base deposits and may increase if any deficiencies are found in screening of credit, rental history and/or employment history or for an approved animal(s). Mail Box Key Deposit $40 (when key is available). All properties are NON SMOKING/VAPING. AVAILABILITY may vary depending on tenant move-out. ALL adults over 18 years of age must fill out an application. The APPLICATION FEE is $50.00 / per adult applicant. Please check with management for current details before signing a Deposit to Hold or Lease/Rental Agreement. CARPET CLEANING will be scheduled by WWPM at tenant move-out and deducted from tenant deposit. Rental Listings are subject to change. Wild West Property Management, LLC Licensed in the State of Oregon. Dawn Rothenbucher Licensed Property Manager in the State of Oregon.



