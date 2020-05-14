All apartments in Prineville
Find more places like 200 NE 7th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Prineville, OR
/
200 NE 7th Street
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:47 AM

200 NE 7th Street

200 Northeast 7th Street · (801) 623-8624
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

200 Northeast 7th Street, Prineville, OR 97754

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1100 · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available 06/01/20 Cute duplex close to downtown - Property Id: 80397

$1,100 a month for single family. Up to 2 Roommates permissible with rent adjustments

1,000 square feet
2 bedroom 1 bath
Electric Washer dryer hookups in the unit
Duplex
1 story
Personal backyard
1 car garage
Dishwasher
Microwave (optional)
Garbage disposal
Private deck
Plus extra parking
No smoking

1 dog allowed, per approval of property manager. Must be house trained.

This Duplex is conveniently located in downtown Prineville Oregon. The single story home is a 5 minute walk from groceries, shopping, parks, restaurants, and more. Utilities are the tenant's responsibly. First Month and $1,100 security deposit required, minimum 6 month contract. Must pass a background check.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/80397
Property Id 80397

(RLNE5775476)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 NE 7th Street have any available units?
200 NE 7th Street has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 200 NE 7th Street have?
Some of 200 NE 7th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 NE 7th Street currently offering any rent specials?
200 NE 7th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 NE 7th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 200 NE 7th Street is pet friendly.
Does 200 NE 7th Street offer parking?
Yes, 200 NE 7th Street does offer parking.
Does 200 NE 7th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 NE 7th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 NE 7th Street have a pool?
No, 200 NE 7th Street does not have a pool.
Does 200 NE 7th Street have accessible units?
No, 200 NE 7th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 200 NE 7th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 200 NE 7th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 200 NE 7th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 200 NE 7th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 200 NE 7th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bend, ORRedmond, OR
Madras, OR
Sisters, OR

Apartments Near Colleges

Oregon State University-Cascades Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity