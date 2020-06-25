753 Southeast 60th Avenue, Portland, OR 97215 Mt. Tabor
Price and availability
1 Bedroom
Unit 745 · Avail. now
$1,350
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Unit 769 · Avail. now
$1,635
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 961 sqft
Unit 655 · Avail. now
$1,675
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 961 sqft
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Wingsong.
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
garage
parking
accepts section 8
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
Beautiful Mt. Tabor location! You get the best of the best when living here. Each of our spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes come equipped with full size washer and dryer, tons of closet space and wonderful open kitchens. Call today!
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45
Deposit: $400, $800, or $1600 based off of credit and rental history
Move-in Fees: Prorated rent + deposit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit: $300
limit: 2
rent: $25
Parking Details: Free off street parking and additional guest parking.
Storage Details: Garages for rent, upper level apartments have balconies with extra storage