Wingsong
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:20 AM

Wingsong

753 Southeast 60th Avenue · (503) 966-8764
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

753 Southeast 60th Avenue, Portland, OR 97215
Mt. Tabor

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 745 · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 718 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 769 · Avail. now

$1,635

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 961 sqft

Unit 655 · Avail. now

$1,675

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 961 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Wingsong.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
garage
parking
accepts section 8
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
Beautiful Mt. Tabor location! You get the best of the best when living here. Each of our spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes come equipped with full size washer and dryer, tons of closet space and wonderful open kitchens. Call today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45
Deposit: $400, $800, or $1600 based off of credit and rental history
Move-in Fees: Prorated rent + deposit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit: $300
limit: 2
rent: $25
Parking Details: Free off street parking and additional guest parking.
Storage Details: Garages for rent, upper level apartments have balconies with extra storage

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Wingsong have any available units?
Wingsong has 3 units available starting at $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Portland, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Portland Rent Report.
What amenities does Wingsong have?
Some of Wingsong's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Wingsong currently offering any rent specials?
Wingsong is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Wingsong pet-friendly?
Yes, Wingsong is pet friendly.
Does Wingsong offer parking?
Yes, Wingsong offers parking.
Does Wingsong have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Wingsong offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Wingsong have a pool?
No, Wingsong does not have a pool.
Does Wingsong have accessible units?
No, Wingsong does not have accessible units.
Does Wingsong have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Wingsong has units with dishwashers.
