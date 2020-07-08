Westover Tower Apartments

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $500 On Approved Credit, or $500 + 1 month of rent.
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 3
restrictions: We welcome up to 3 pets per household. Breed restrictions apply. No weight restrictions. We accept dogs and cats. There is an additional deposit of $200 per pet and $45 monthly pet rent per pet. Please call our leasing office for more details.
Parking Details: Covered lot, assigned: $125/month. Covered parking available in the detached, enclosed garage.
Storage Details: 5x10x10 storage unit: $30/month