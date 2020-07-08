Westover Tower Apartments

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range stainless steel dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub extra storage oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym on-site laundry parking garage elevator 24hr laundry guest parking internet access online portal

On the slopes of Forest Park, the pet-friendly apartment homes of Westover Tower feature darling views of downtown Portland right from your living room. Stainless steel appliances and natural hardwood floors make for clean, comfortable interiors, with well-placed windows for lots of natural light.* And with a Walk Score of 91, you're just blocks from Portland's always buzzing NW 23rd Avenue. Bounded by the lively community in Nob Hill, Westover Tower is a place to lay down roots and find belonging. (Pricing and availability subject to change, plus additional costs for utilities and third-party maintenance services.)