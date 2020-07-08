All apartments in Portland
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:10 AM

Westover Tower Apartments

930 NW 25th Pl · (443) 917-3601
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

930 NW 25th Pl, Portland, OR 97210
Hillside

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 days AGO

Studio

PLAN STC 4-1

$1,170

Studio · 1 Bath · 429 sqft

PLAN STC 3-1

$1,219

Studio · 1 Bath · 415 sqft

PLAN STC 3-2

$1,234

Studio · 1 Bath · 415 sqft

See 1+ more

1 Bedroom

PLAN 1B-1

$1,355

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 606 sqft

PLAN 1B-2

$1,400

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 606 sqft

PLAN 1L-1

$1,406

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 629 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Westover Tower Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
stainless steel
dishwasher
in unit laundry
bathtub
extra storage
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
elevator
24hr laundry
guest parking
internet access
online portal
On the slopes of Forest Park, the pet-friendly apartment homes of Westover Tower feature darling views of downtown Portland right from your living room. Stainless steel appliances and natural hardwood floors make for clean, comfortable interiors, with well-placed windows for lots of natural light.* And with a Walk Score of 91, you're just blocks from Portland's always buzzing NW 23rd Avenue. Bounded by the lively community in Nob Hill, Westover Tower is a place to lay down roots and find belonging. (Pricing and availability subject to change, plus additional costs for utilities and third-party maintenance services.)

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $500 On Approved Credit, or $500 + 1 month of rent.
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 3
restrictions: We welcome up to 3 pets per household. Breed restrictions apply. No weight restrictions. We accept dogs and cats. There is an additional deposit of $200 per pet and $45 monthly pet rent per pet. Please call our leasing office for more details.
Parking Details: Covered lot, assigned: $125/month. Covered parking available in the detached, enclosed garage.
Storage Details: 5x10x10 storage unit: $30/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Westover Tower Apartments have any available units?
Westover Tower Apartments offers studio floorplans starting at $1,170 and one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,355. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Portland, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Portland Rent Report.
What amenities does Westover Tower Apartments have?
Some of Westover Tower Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Westover Tower Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Westover Tower Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Westover Tower Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Westover Tower Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Westover Tower Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Westover Tower Apartments offers parking.
Does Westover Tower Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Westover Tower Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Westover Tower Apartments have a pool?
No, Westover Tower Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Westover Tower Apartments have accessible units?
No, Westover Tower Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Westover Tower Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Westover Tower Apartments has units with dishwashers.
