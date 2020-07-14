All apartments in Portland
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:00 AM

The Westfal

1880 SW 5th Ave · (503) 836-9215
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1880 SW 5th Ave, Portland, OR 97201
Downtown Portland

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 63 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,099

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 484 sqft

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$1,099

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 484 sqft

Unit 9 · Avail. now

$1,175

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 484 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Westfal.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
extra storage
refrigerator
air conditioning
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
coffee bar
e-payments
internet access
media room
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-18 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500 on approved credit
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 for one pet and $450 for two
limit: 1
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds. 25 lbs weight limit.
Parking Details: Adjacent Parking: $135/month.
Storage Details: Start at: $25/month

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Westfal have any available units?
The Westfal has 4 units available starting at $1,099 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Portland, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Portland Rent Report.
What amenities does The Westfal have?
Some of The Westfal's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Westfal currently offering any rent specials?
The Westfal is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Westfal pet-friendly?
Yes, The Westfal is pet friendly.
Does The Westfal offer parking?
No, The Westfal does not offer parking.
Does The Westfal have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Westfal does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Westfal have a pool?
No, The Westfal does not have a pool.
Does The Westfal have accessible units?
No, The Westfal does not have accessible units.
Does The Westfal have units with dishwashers?
No, The Westfal does not have units with dishwashers.

