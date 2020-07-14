The Westfal.

Lease Length: 12-18 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500 on approved credit
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 for one pet and $450 for two
limit: 1
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds. 25 lbs weight limit.
Parking Details: Adjacent Parking: $135/month.
Storage Details: Start at: $25/month