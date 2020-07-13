All apartments in Portland
The Russell

2621 NE 7th Ave · (858) 914-4732
Location

2621 NE 7th Ave, Portland, OR 97212
Eliot

Price and availability

VERIFIED 35 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1-509 · Avail. Aug 2

$1,654

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 795 sqft

Unit 1-308 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,827

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 870 sqft

Unit 1-508 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,827

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 870 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1-201 · Avail. Jul 15

$2,499

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1190 sqft

Unit 1-301 · Avail. now

$2,499

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1190 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Russell.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
carpet
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
fire pit
24hr gym
green community
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
parking
community garden
dog grooming area
Meet The Russell- brand new apartments with Pearl District amenities and historic Irvington neighborhood feel. This new LEED Gold Certified and pet-friendly apartment community offers 68 urban studio, one- and two-bedroom homes. Every unit includes high-end finishes and amenities to make you feel right at home. When you need a change of scenery, The Russell has plenty of space to kick back with friends: a community room with a breakfast bar and fireplace, a covered rain garden, and a rooftop deck overlooking the Portland skyline equipped with a fire pit and BBQ grills. The Russell blends the best of Portland in an area that is fast on the rise. Down the street, you will find popular bands at Wonder Ballroom, mouthwatering grub at Russell Street BBQ, exotic eats at Ox, tapas at Toro Bravo, and drinks plus a game of pool or pinball at Billy Ray’s Dive. When you are ready to call it a night, come home to your stylish city pad at The Russell.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $30
Deposit: Minimum $300/max 1.5 times rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
rent: $40/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply. Please contact our friendly leasing team for details.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Russell have any available units?
The Russell has 6 units available starting at $1,654 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Portland, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Portland Rent Report.
What amenities does The Russell have?
Some of The Russell's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Russell currently offering any rent specials?
The Russell is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Russell pet-friendly?
Yes, The Russell is pet friendly.
Does The Russell offer parking?
Yes, The Russell offers parking.
Does The Russell have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Russell offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Russell have a pool?
Yes, The Russell has a pool.
Does The Russell have accessible units?
No, The Russell does not have accessible units.
Does The Russell have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Russell has units with dishwashers.
