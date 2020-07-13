Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator carpet granite counters microwave oven range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse fire pit 24hr gym green community pool bbq/grill bike storage garage parking community garden dog grooming area

Meet The Russell- brand new apartments with Pearl District amenities and historic Irvington neighborhood feel. This new LEED Gold Certified and pet-friendly apartment community offers 68 urban studio, one- and two-bedroom homes. Every unit includes high-end finishes and amenities to make you feel right at home. When you need a change of scenery, The Russell has plenty of space to kick back with friends: a community room with a breakfast bar and fireplace, a covered rain garden, and a rooftop deck overlooking the Portland skyline equipped with a fire pit and BBQ grills. The Russell blends the best of Portland in an area that is fast on the rise. Down the street, you will find popular bands at Wonder Ballroom, mouthwatering grub at Russell Street BBQ, exotic eats at Ox, tapas at Toro Bravo, and drinks plus a game of pool or pinball at Billy Ray’s Dive. When you are ready to call it a night, come home to your stylish city pad at The Russell.