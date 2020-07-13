Amenities
Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time. Please schedule yours today! Located in Portland, Oregon, The Parker is an ideal choice. Our thoughtfully designed lofts, one and two-bedroom Pearl District apartments boast finishes hand-picked just for you and LEED Platinum Certified , you can be sure you are living green. Enjoy gourmet kitchens with custom cabinetry and Energy Star stainless steel appliances, wood-like flooring, walk-in-closets, full size washer and dryer, and air conditioning. Our amenities will rival those of the best resort with a state-of-the-art fitness center with cardio equipment, resident lounge with demonstration kitchen, outdoor bbq and private resident courtyard and bike storage with repair station. Visit us today to reserve your new home at Portland's most desirable address. Our northwest Portland apartments are ready to impress you!