Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:53 PM

The Parker

1447 NW 12th Ave · (503) 308-1990
Location

1447 NW 12th Ave, Portland, OR 97209
Pearl

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 223 · Avail. now

$1,497

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 528 sqft

Unit 206 · Avail. now

$1,512

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 491 sqft

Unit 209 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,522

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 588 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 602 · Avail. now

$2,777

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1097 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Parker.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
fire pit
gym
green community
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
internet access
package receiving
cats allowed
accessible
elevator
pool
cc payments
e-payments
hot tub
Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time. Please schedule yours today! Located in Portland, Oregon, The Parker is an ideal choice. Our thoughtfully designed lofts, one and two-bedroom Pearl District apartments boast finishes hand-picked just for you and LEED Platinum Certified , you can be sure you are living green. Enjoy gourmet kitchens with custom cabinetry and Energy Star stainless steel appliances, wood-like flooring, walk-in-closets, full size washer and dryer, and air conditioning. Our amenities will rival those of the best resort with a state-of-the-art fitness center with cardio equipment, resident lounge with demonstration kitchen, outdoor bbq and private resident courtyard and bike storage with repair station. Visit us today to reserve your new home at Portland's most desirable address. Our northwest Portland apartments are ready to impress you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant.
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Garage lot. Parking spaces are available for rent, $185 to $370/each. If no parking is currently available, residents may be placed on a waitlist.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Parker have any available units?
The Parker has 9 units available starting at $1,497 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Portland, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Portland Rent Report.
What amenities does The Parker have?
Some of The Parker's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Parker currently offering any rent specials?
The Parker is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Parker pet-friendly?
Yes, The Parker is pet friendly.
Does The Parker offer parking?
Yes, The Parker offers parking.
Does The Parker have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Parker offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Parker have a pool?
Yes, The Parker has a pool.
Does The Parker have accessible units?
Yes, The Parker has accessible units.
Does The Parker have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Parker has units with dishwashers.
