Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar courtyard fire pit gym green community parking bbq/grill bike storage garage internet access package receiving cats allowed accessible elevator pool cc payments e-payments hot tub

Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time. Please schedule yours today! Located in Portland, Oregon, The Parker is an ideal choice. Our thoughtfully designed lofts, one and two-bedroom Pearl District apartments boast finishes hand-picked just for you and LEED Platinum Certified , you can be sure you are living green. Enjoy gourmet kitchens with custom cabinetry and Energy Star stainless steel appliances, wood-like flooring, walk-in-closets, full size washer and dryer, and air conditioning. Our amenities will rival those of the best resort with a state-of-the-art fitness center with cardio equipment, resident lounge with demonstration kitchen, outdoor bbq and private resident courtyard and bike storage with repair station. Visit us today to reserve your new home at Portland's most desirable address. Our northwest Portland apartments are ready to impress you!