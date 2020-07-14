All apartments in Portland
The Hawthorne PDX

4717 Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard · (971) 803-6265
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Up to 6 Weeks FREE + $99 Security Deposit! Offer available on select homes. Live Video & Self-Guided Tours Available! Visit our website to book your tour today.
Location

4717 Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard, Portland, OR 97215
Sunnyside

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 211 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,299

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 580 sqft

Unit 312 · Avail. now

$1,299

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 580 sqft

Unit 214 · Avail. now

$1,299

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 580 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Hawthorne PDX.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
oven
range
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
elevator
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
media room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Our office is currently closed to the public in support of community health efforts. We are offering virtual tours over the phone during normal office hours and 24/7 on our website! Thank you for helping us keep our community safe and healthy!

The Hawthorne is more than just an apartment building- its a community, a community built to give its residents all they need to work, live and enjoy the Hawthorne District and all Portland has to offer. Beyond the thoughtfully designed community spaces, The Hawthorne features ground floor retail, fine-tuned to fit the need of its residents.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Property Notices: For additional availability, application, and accessibility information, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35/Per Financially Responsible Applicant
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Hawthorne PDX have any available units?
The Hawthorne PDX has 8 units available starting at $1,299 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Portland, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Portland Rent Report.
What amenities does The Hawthorne PDX have?
Some of The Hawthorne PDX's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Hawthorne PDX currently offering any rent specials?
The Hawthorne PDX is offering the following rent specials: Up to 6 Weeks FREE + $99 Security Deposit! Offer available on select homes. Live Video & Self-Guided Tours Available! Visit our website to book your tour today.
Is The Hawthorne PDX pet-friendly?
Yes, The Hawthorne PDX is pet friendly.
Does The Hawthorne PDX offer parking?
Yes, The Hawthorne PDX offers parking.
Does The Hawthorne PDX have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Hawthorne PDX offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Hawthorne PDX have a pool?
No, The Hawthorne PDX does not have a pool.
Does The Hawthorne PDX have accessible units?
Yes, The Hawthorne PDX has accessible units.
Does The Hawthorne PDX have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Hawthorne PDX has units with dishwashers.
