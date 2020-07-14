The Hawthorne PDX

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator oven range Property Amenities accessible clubhouse elevator parking bbq/grill bike storage garage media room cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Our office is currently closed to the public in support of community health efforts. We are offering virtual tours over the phone during normal office hours and 24/7 on our website! Thank you for helping us keep our community safe and healthy!



The Hawthorne is more than just an apartment building- its a community, a community built to give its residents all they need to work, live and enjoy the Hawthorne District and all Portland has to offer. Beyond the thoughtfully designed community spaces, The Hawthorne features ground floor retail, fine-tuned to fit the need of its residents.