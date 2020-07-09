All apartments in Portland
The Celine
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:53 AM

The Celine

2330 Northwest Raleigh Street · (971) 273-5887
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
8 Weeks FREE! Offer available on select homes. Live Video & Self-Guided Tours Available! Visit our website to book your tour today.
Location

2330 Northwest Raleigh Street, Portland, OR 97210
Nob Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 306 · Avail. now

$1,499

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 202 · Avail. now

$1,520

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 403 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,565

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 401 · Avail. now

$2,399

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 860 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Celine.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
dog park
elevator
parking
bike storage
cats allowed
garage
The Celine is a brand new 4 story community sitting on the corner of NW Raleigh and trendy NW 23rd. Apartments homes feature extra large floor plans, 10 foot ceilings and oversize windows. Floor to ceiling windows face the gallery kitchen flooding the space with light. The bedrooms are located on either end of the home allowing for privacy. Each bedroom includes their own walk in closet! Visit liveceline.com and apply online today! The Celine is located in one of Portland's favorite neighborhoods. Whether you're looking for fine dining, trendy happy hour, or authentic New York style pizza, Northwest 23rd has it all. Head one block East for New Seasons Market, one block West for Wallace Dog Park, one block South for brunch at The Stepping Stone Cafe and four blocks North to hop on the 405 freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Property Notices: For additional availability, application, and accessibility information, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35/Per Financially Responsible Applicant
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
rent: $15 per month
restrictions:
Parking Details: $180. Covered lot. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Celine have any available units?
The Celine has 6 units available starting at $1,499 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Portland, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Portland Rent Report.
What amenities does The Celine have?
Some of The Celine's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Celine currently offering any rent specials?
The Celine is offering the following rent specials: 8 Weeks FREE! Offer available on select homes. Live Video & Self-Guided Tours Available! Visit our website to book your tour today.
Is The Celine pet-friendly?
Yes, The Celine is pet friendly.
Does The Celine offer parking?
Yes, The Celine offers parking.
Does The Celine have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Celine offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Celine have a pool?
No, The Celine does not have a pool.
Does The Celine have accessible units?
Yes, The Celine has accessible units.
Does The Celine have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Celine has units with dishwashers.
