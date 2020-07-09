Amenities

The Celine is a brand new 4 story community sitting on the corner of NW Raleigh and trendy NW 23rd. Apartments homes feature extra large floor plans, 10 foot ceilings and oversize windows. Floor to ceiling windows face the gallery kitchen flooding the space with light. The bedrooms are located on either end of the home allowing for privacy. Each bedroom includes their own walk in closet! Visit liveceline.com and apply online today! The Celine is located in one of Portland's favorite neighborhoods. Whether you're looking for fine dining, trendy happy hour, or authentic New York style pizza, Northwest 23rd has it all. Head one block East for New Seasons Market, one block West for Wallace Dog Park, one block South for brunch at The Stepping Stone Cafe and four blocks North to hop on the 405 freeway.