Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated oven range Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse coffee bar fire pit parking pool bbq/grill internet access cats allowed dogs allowed gym pet friendly hot tub

Surround yourself with all the comforts of home in Portland. Located just off the Sunset (Hwy 26) at Cornell, StoneRidge at Cornell rental apartments offer excellent access to Washington County's many malls, industrial parks and major employers such as Nike and Intel. Coastal getaways Seaside and Cannon beach are just one hour away and downtown Portland is within minutes of your new home! The apartment community is surrounded by beautiful landscaping -- lush lawns, and colorful flowerbeds.



Every apartment home is spacious and includes a tiled fireplace to warm up next to, a garden patio or deck to enjoy your morning cup of coffee, and a custom dry bar and gourmet kitchen for entertaining guests. StoneRidge at Cornell rentals offer everything you need to live the quality lifestyle you deserve in Portland.



Check out our newly renovated apartments!