Portland, OR
Stoneridge at Cornell
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:53 AM

Stoneridge at Cornell

14800 NW Cornell Rd · (971) 407-5420
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

14800 NW Cornell Rd, Portland, OR 97229
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 12H · Avail. now

$1,398

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 722 sqft

Unit 06F · Avail. now

$1,398

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 722 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 19A · Avail. now

$1,430

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 840 sqft

Unit 16B · Avail. now

$1,440

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 864 sqft

Unit 06H · Avail. Jul 28

$1,460

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 864 sqft

See 7+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Stoneridge at Cornell.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
oven
range
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
coffee bar
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
gym
pet friendly
hot tub
Surround yourself with all the comforts of home in Portland. Located just off the Sunset (Hwy 26) at Cornell, StoneRidge at Cornell rental apartments offer excellent access to Washington County's many malls, industrial parks and major employers such as Nike and Intel. Coastal getaways Seaside and Cannon beach are just one hour away and downtown Portland is within minutes of your new home! The apartment community is surrounded by beautiful landscaping -- lush lawns, and colorful flowerbeds.

Every apartment home is spacious and includes a tiled fireplace to warm up next to, a garden patio or deck to enjoy your morning cup of coffee, and a custom dry bar and gourmet kitchen for entertaining guests. StoneRidge at Cornell rentals offer everything you need to live the quality lifestyle you deserve in Portland.

Check out our newly renovated apartments!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Stoneridge at Cornell have any available units?
Stoneridge at Cornell has 12 units available starting at $1,398 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Portland, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Portland Rent Report.
What amenities does Stoneridge at Cornell have?
Some of Stoneridge at Cornell's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Stoneridge at Cornell currently offering any rent specials?
Stoneridge at Cornell is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Stoneridge at Cornell pet-friendly?
Yes, Stoneridge at Cornell is pet friendly.
Does Stoneridge at Cornell offer parking?
Yes, Stoneridge at Cornell offers parking.
Does Stoneridge at Cornell have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Stoneridge at Cornell offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Stoneridge at Cornell have a pool?
Yes, Stoneridge at Cornell has a pool.
Does Stoneridge at Cornell have accessible units?
No, Stoneridge at Cornell does not have accessible units.
Does Stoneridge at Cornell have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Stoneridge at Cornell has units with dishwashers.
