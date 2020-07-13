All apartments in Portland
Sharrita Villa
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:27 AM

Sharrita Villa

2310 Southwest Bertha Boulevard · (503) 825-0302
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
GET A $250 VISA GIFT CARD AS A MOVE-IN BONUS!
Location

2310 Southwest Bertha Boulevard, Portland, OR 97239
Hillsdale

Price and availability

VERIFIED 14 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2210#4 · Avail. now

$1,310

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 915 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2210#8 · Avail. now

$1,410

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1028 sqft

Unit 2410#6 · Avail. now

$1,410

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1028 sqft

Unit 2410#4 · Avail. now

$1,575

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1028 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sharrita Villa.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
accepts section 8
courtyard
e-payments
guest parking
Sharrita Villa Apartments offers 1 bedroom apartment units and 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom units. Our location is close to shopping (Hillsdale, Multnomah Village), parks (Hillsdale City Park, Gray Park and Albert Kelly City Park), restaurants, and schools, alongside easy access to several bus lines and car shares.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant 18 and older
Deposit: Full month's rent
Move-in Fees: None
Additional: Water/Sewer/Trash: $75-$95 based on unit size
Pets not allowed
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Parking Details: Parking available: one assigned spot per apartment as well as Guest Parking.
Storage Details: Offered (some), no additional cost

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sharrita Villa have any available units?
Sharrita Villa has 4 units available starting at $1,310 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Portland, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Portland Rent Report.
What amenities does Sharrita Villa have?
Some of Sharrita Villa's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sharrita Villa currently offering any rent specials?
Sharrita Villa is offering the following rent specials: GET A $250 VISA GIFT CARD AS A MOVE-IN BONUS!
Is Sharrita Villa pet-friendly?
No, Sharrita Villa is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Portland.
Does Sharrita Villa offer parking?
Yes, Sharrita Villa offers parking.
Does Sharrita Villa have units with washers and dryers?
No, Sharrita Villa does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Sharrita Villa have a pool?
Yes, Sharrita Villa has a pool.
Does Sharrita Villa have accessible units?
No, Sharrita Villa does not have accessible units.
Does Sharrita Villa have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sharrita Villa has units with dishwashers.
