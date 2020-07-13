2310 Southwest Bertha Boulevard, Portland, OR 97239 Hillsdale
Price and availability
1 Bedroom
Unit 2210#4 · Avail. now
$1,310
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Unit 2210#8 · Avail. now
$1,410
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1028 sqft
Unit 2410#6 · Avail. now
$1,410
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1028 sqft
Unit 2410#4 · Avail. now
$1,575
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1028 sqft
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sharrita Villa.
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
accepts section 8
courtyard
e-payments
guest parking
Sharrita Villa Apartments offers 1 bedroom apartment units and 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom units. Our location is close to shopping (Hillsdale, Multnomah Village), parks (Hillsdale City Park, Gray Park and Albert Kelly City Park), restaurants, and schools, alongside easy access to several bus lines and car shares.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant 18 and older
Deposit: Full month's rent
Move-in Fees: None
Additional: Water/Sewer/Trash: $75-$95 based on unit size
Pets not allowed
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Parking Details: Parking available: one assigned spot per apartment as well as Guest Parking.
Storage Details: Offered (some), no additional cost
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Sharrita Villa have any available units?
Sharrita Villa has 4 units available starting at $1,310 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Portland, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Portland Rent Report.
What amenities does Sharrita Villa have?
Some of Sharrita Villa's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sharrita Villa currently offering any rent specials?
Sharrita Villa is offering the following rent specials: GET A $250 VISA GIFT CARD AS A MOVE-IN BONUS!