Sandringham

Lease Length: 6 months, 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Hot Water
Application Fee: $40 per applicant over the age of 18
Deposit: Deposit ranges between $400 to $1600.
Additional: Renter's insurance required, water, sewer, garbage billed by a third party billing service depending on usage
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
limit: 2
rent: $25 for one, $35 for two
restrictions: Small to medium, 35 lbs and under. Breed must be insurable.
Parking Details: Off street parking for our residents and their guests.
Storage Details: Additional storage for bikes and individual lockers at no extra charge