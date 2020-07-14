All apartments in Portland
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:21 AM

Sandringham

2208 Northeast Multnomah Street · (503) 831-9302
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2208 Northeast Multnomah Street, Portland, OR 97232
Sullivan's Gulch

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 2208-04 · Avail. Jul 23

$1,250

Studio · 1 Bath · 560 sqft

Unit 2208-03 · Avail. now

$1,250

Studio · 1 Bath · 560 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sandringham.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
smoke-free community
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
bathtub
fireplace
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bike storage
courtyard
guest parking
smoke-free community
Enter the English garden courtyard surrounded by vintage cottage apartments. An easy walk to nearby shopping and dining, you'll see why you'll want to call the Sandringham Home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Hot Water
Application Fee: $40 per applicant over the age of 18
Deposit: Deposit ranges between $400 to $1600.
Additional: Renter's insurance required, water, sewer, garbage billed by a third party billing service depending on usage
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
limit: 2
rent: $25 for one, $35 for two
restrictions: Small to medium, 35 lbs and under. Breed must be insurable.
Parking Details: Off street parking for our residents and their guests.
Storage Details: Additional storage for bikes and individual lockers at no extra charge

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sandringham have any available units?
Sandringham has 2 units available starting at $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Portland, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Portland Rent Report.
What amenities does Sandringham have?
Some of Sandringham's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sandringham currently offering any rent specials?
Sandringham is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sandringham pet-friendly?
Yes, Sandringham is pet friendly.
Does Sandringham offer parking?
Yes, Sandringham offers parking.
Does Sandringham have units with washers and dryers?
No, Sandringham does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Sandringham have a pool?
No, Sandringham does not have a pool.
Does Sandringham have accessible units?
No, Sandringham does not have accessible units.
Does Sandringham have units with dishwashers?
No, Sandringham does not have units with dishwashers.
