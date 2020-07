Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse elevator 24hr gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage bbq/grill bike storage business center car charging cc payments concierge conference room e-payments fire pit green community key fob access lobby online portal package receiving smoke-free community

From floor to ceiling and bed to bath, elegant finishes impress at Park Avenue West. Thoughtful amenity details fashion the perfect balance of comfort and intention. Now leasing luxurious urban living with studio, one, and two-bedroom floorplans available. This is a brand new kind of urban life. One defined by quality and by esteem. A life uniquely rooted in downtown Portland. Enjoy floor-to-ceiling glass windows in every apartment offering stunning city views, quartz countertops in both the kitchen and bathrooms, soaring ceilings and open floor plans, stacking in-unit washer and dryers, central heating and cool systems, and more. Call our friendly leasing staff today, we can't wait to welcome you home to Park Avenue West.