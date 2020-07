Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator stainless steel bathtub garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking internet access accessible elevator garage 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 bike storage business center cc payments e-payments key fob access lobby new construction online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Introducing ORO

The Pearl District’s most walkable, connected and stylish apartment experience. Our vision is simple. Provide luxurious and efficient living in the heart of central Portland, where Slabtown and the Pearl District meet. We’ve designed homes that prioritize you first and foremost. Open and airy with unprecedented light. Simple and sophisticated with durable materials like quartz and stainless-steel.



Contact Us Now to Schedule a Tour!!