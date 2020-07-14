All apartments in Portland
Portland, OR
Moreland Crossing
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:17 AM

Moreland Crossing

8150 SE 23rd Ave · (737) 214-7813
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8150 SE 23rd Ave, Portland, OR 97202
Westmoreland

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Moreland Crossing.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
parking
24hr gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
bbq/grill
bike storage
carport
cc payments
dog park
e-payments
internet access
key fob access
lobby
media room
online portal
smoke-free community
Moreland Crossing, in Portland, Oregon, offers all the comforts of home in a pristine setting that exceeds all expectations in apartment home living. It's time you pampered yourself with the lifestyle you have always deserved. Our warm and inviting apartment community is nestled in the lovely neighborhood of Sellwood, where everything you want is just a short walk or drive away. We are conveniently located near local shopping, dining, recreational parks and public transit.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-15+ months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $45 per each adult
Deposit: $300 on approved credit or equal to one month of rent.
Move-in Fees: None at this time.
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Water/Sewer/Garbage are due with rent payment on the first of each month. W/S/G charges average around $35/per person per month.
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $250
fee: $0
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: None at this time.
Parking Details: Assigned parking (when available) is charged at $85/mo for an uncovered space & $100/mo for a covered space.
Storage Details: Additional storage closets (when available) are charged from $20/mo to $40/mo depending on the size.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Moreland Crossing have any available units?
Moreland Crossing doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Portland, OR.
How much is rent in Portland, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Portland Rent Report.
What amenities does Moreland Crossing have?
Some of Moreland Crossing's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Moreland Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
Moreland Crossing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Moreland Crossing pet-friendly?
Yes, Moreland Crossing is pet friendly.
Does Moreland Crossing offer parking?
Yes, Moreland Crossing offers parking.
Does Moreland Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Moreland Crossing offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Moreland Crossing have a pool?
No, Moreland Crossing does not have a pool.
Does Moreland Crossing have accessible units?
Yes, Moreland Crossing has accessible units.
Does Moreland Crossing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Moreland Crossing has units with dishwashers.
