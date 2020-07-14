Moreland Crossing

Lease Length: 12-15+ months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $45 per each adult
Deposit: $300 on approved credit or equal to one month of rent.
Move-in Fees: None at this time.
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Water/Sewer/Garbage are due with rent payment on the first of each month. W/S/G charges average around $35/per person per month.
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $250
fee: $0
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: None at this time.
Parking Details: Assigned parking (when available) is charged at $85/mo for an uncovered space & $100/mo for a covered space.
Storage Details: Additional storage closets (when available) are charged from $20/mo to $40/mo depending on the size.