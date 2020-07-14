Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator parking 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 bbq/grill bike storage carport cc payments dog park e-payments internet access key fob access lobby media room online portal smoke-free community

Moreland Crossing, in Portland, Oregon, offers all the comforts of home in a pristine setting that exceeds all expectations in apartment home living. It's time you pampered yourself with the lifestyle you have always deserved. Our warm and inviting apartment community is nestled in the lovely neighborhood of Sellwood, where everything you want is just a short walk or drive away. We are conveniently located near local shopping, dining, recreational parks and public transit.