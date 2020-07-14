All apartments in Portland
Meadowland
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:00 PM

Meadowland

Open Now until 6pm
17310 SE Naegeli Dr · (971) 407-1648
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
2 Weeks Free Rent! Offer available on select homes. Live Video & Self-Guided Tours Available! Visit our website to book your tour today.
Location

17310 SE Naegeli Dr, Portland, OR 97236
Pleasant Valley

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 17044-2 · Avail. now

$1,280

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 985 sqft

Unit 16942-3 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,280

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 985 sqft

Unit 17246-1 · Avail. now

$1,280

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 985 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Meadowland.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
oven
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
media room
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
lobby
online portal
Our office is currently closed to the public in support of community health efforts. We are offering virtual tours over the phone during normal office hours and 24/7 on our website! Thank you for helping us keep our community safe and healthy!
Meadowland offers comfort with a touch of charm. Enjoy a mix of country air, rolling hills, and lush green trees. Meadowland offers residences an array of natural lighting throughout the living area as well as spacious bedrooms. Apartment homes are equipped with ample storage and spacious private patios.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Property Notices: For additional availability, application, and accessibility information, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35/Per Financially Responsible Applicant
Deposit: $500
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $500
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Breed Restriction Apply, 50lbs Weight Limity
Parking Details: Surface lot. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Meadowland have any available units?
Meadowland has 3 units available starting at $1,280 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Portland, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Portland Rent Report.
What amenities does Meadowland have?
Some of Meadowland's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Meadowland currently offering any rent specials?
Meadowland is offering the following rent specials: 2 Weeks Free Rent! Offer available on select homes. Live Video & Self-Guided Tours Available! Visit our website to book your tour today.
Is Meadowland pet-friendly?
Yes, Meadowland is pet friendly.
Does Meadowland offer parking?
Yes, Meadowland offers parking.
Does Meadowland have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Meadowland offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Meadowland have a pool?
Yes, Meadowland has a pool.
Does Meadowland have accessible units?
No, Meadowland does not have accessible units.
Does Meadowland have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Meadowland has units with dishwashers.

