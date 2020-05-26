Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator bathtub carpet ceiling fan oven recently renovated smoke-free units Property Amenities on-site laundry parking accessible business center online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Irvington Plaza Apartments 1904 NE 17th Avenue Available 07/15/20 Portland’s quintessential neighborhood! - Irvington Court and Irvington Plaza are located in Portland’s Irvington neighborhood, a beautiful and tranquil 2010 addition to the National Register of Historic Places. Our community offers large, well-maintained 1 and 2-bedroom apartment homes in the heart of one of Portland’s most iconic quarters, close to great restaurants and cultural destinations.



Each apartment has a private balcony or patio as well as conveniences such as a range, refrigerator, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Many apartments also have natural trim/woodwork and sliding glass doors. We have both 1st and 2nd floor apartments each with their own outside entry.



If you are seeking a neighborhood with character and charm and an apartment home to match, Irvington Court and Irvington Plaza are the place to be!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2486457)