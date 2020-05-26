All apartments in Portland
Irvington Plaza

1910 Northeast 17th Avenue · (503) 549-4470
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1910 Northeast 17th Avenue, Portland, OR 97212
Irvington

Price and availability

VERIFIED 16 days AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Irvington Plaza.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
recently renovated
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
accessible
business center
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
Irvington Plaza Apartments 1904 NE 17th Avenue Available 07/15/20 Portland’s quintessential neighborhood! - Irvington Court and Irvington Plaza are located in Portland’s Irvington neighborhood, a beautiful and tranquil 2010 addition to the National Register of Historic Places. Our community offers large, well-maintained 1 and 2-bedroom apartment homes in the heart of one of Portland’s most iconic quarters, close to great restaurants and cultural destinations.

Each apartment has a private balcony or patio as well as conveniences such as a range, refrigerator, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Many apartments also have natural trim/woodwork and sliding glass doors. We have both 1st and 2nd floor apartments each with their own outside entry.

If you are seeking a neighborhood with character and charm and an apartment home to match, Irvington Court and Irvington Plaza are the place to be!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2486457)

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 14-24 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per adult applicant
Deposit: $550 and is calculated by your credit score
Additional: Renter's insurance required. Utilities: $60/month. Garbage included in rent.
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Off-street parking.
Storage Details: Items allowed in patio: Patio furniture and plants/flowers. The apartments do have a coat closet, linen closet and large 10' plus clothing closets in each bedroom. Storage lockers: $20/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Irvington Plaza have any available units?
Irvington Plaza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Portland, OR.
How much is rent in Portland, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Portland Rent Report.
What amenities does Irvington Plaza have?
Some of Irvington Plaza's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Irvington Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
Irvington Plaza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Irvington Plaza pet-friendly?
No, Irvington Plaza is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Portland.
Does Irvington Plaza offer parking?
Yes, Irvington Plaza offers parking.
Does Irvington Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
No, Irvington Plaza does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Irvington Plaza have a pool?
No, Irvington Plaza does not have a pool.
Does Irvington Plaza have accessible units?
Yes, Irvington Plaza has accessible units.
Does Irvington Plaza have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Irvington Plaza has units with dishwashers.
