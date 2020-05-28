All apartments in Portland
Irvington Court

Open Now until 6:30pm
1735-1821 Northeast Hancock Street · (503) 476-3711
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1735-1821 Northeast Hancock Street, Portland, OR 97212
Irvington

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 months AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Irvington Court.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
recently renovated
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
accessible
business center
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
Irvington Court is located in Portlands Irvington neighborhood, a beautiful and tranquil 2010 addition to the National Register of Historic Places. Our community offers large, well-maintained 1 and 2-bedroom apartment homes in the heart of one of Portlands most iconic quarters, close to great restaurants and cultural destinations.

Each apartment has a private balcony or patio as well as conveniences such as a range, refrigerator, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Many apartments also have natural trim/woodwork and sliding glass doors. We have both 1st and 2nd floor apartments each with their own outside entry.

If you are seeking a neighborhood with character and charm and an apartment home to match, Irvington Court and Irvington Plaza are the place to be!

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 to 18 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per adult applicant
Deposit: Starts at $550 and is determined by your credit score
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Off-street parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Irvington Court have any available units?
Irvington Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Portland, OR.
How much is rent in Portland, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Portland Rent Report.
What amenities does Irvington Court have?
Some of Irvington Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Irvington Court currently offering any rent specials?
Irvington Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Irvington Court pet-friendly?
No, Irvington Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Portland.
Does Irvington Court offer parking?
Yes, Irvington Court offers parking.
Does Irvington Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, Irvington Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Irvington Court have a pool?
No, Irvington Court does not have a pool.
Does Irvington Court have accessible units?
Yes, Irvington Court has accessible units.
Does Irvington Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Irvington Court has units with dishwashers.
