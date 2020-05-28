Amenities
Irvington Court is located in Portlands Irvington neighborhood, a beautiful and tranquil 2010 addition to the National Register of Historic Places. Our community offers large, well-maintained 1 and 2-bedroom apartment homes in the heart of one of Portlands most iconic quarters, close to great restaurants and cultural destinations.
Each apartment has a private balcony or patio as well as conveniences such as a range, refrigerator, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Many apartments also have natural trim/woodwork and sliding glass doors. We have both 1st and 2nd floor apartments each with their own outside entry.
If you are seeking a neighborhood with character and charm and an apartment home to match, Irvington Court and Irvington Plaza are the place to be!
No Pets Allowed