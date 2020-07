Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry stainless steel hardwood floors bathtub microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar courtyard fire pit e-payments bbq/grill bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator parking pet friendly dog park internet access key fob access lobby new construction online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Hawthorne 31 is a 30 unit community in the heart of Portland's vibrant Hawthorne District. Make yourself at home in one of our studio or one bedroom apartment homes, each with oversized windows, quartz countertops, and stainless steel appliances. On the corner of SE 31st and Hawthorne, shopping, dining, local parks and entertainment are only a few steps from your front door!