Ella Marie Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony range stainless steel dishwasher bathtub granite counters microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse concierge gym parking bbq/grill bike storage garage

Ella Marie is sophisticated living in Portland’s newly-evolving Central Eastside.Throughout a mix of warehouses and industrial buildings you will find emerging microbreweries, restaurants and never-ending ways to spend your time. Then head on home to enjoy Portland city views from the comfort of your chaise or sunshine and a cocktail on one of the best (and private!) roof tops in town.With thoughtful comforts and boutique services, Ella Marie is the perfect compliment to all that this up-and-coming neighborhood has to offer. Now Leasing 1 & 2 Bedroom Homes.