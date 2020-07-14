All apartments in Portland
Ella Marie Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:56 PM

Ella Marie Apartments

Open Now until 4pm
1205 Southeast Morrison Street · (503) 210-5761
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Six Weeks FREE Rent & Virtual Tours! We're practicing social distancing, but we're still leasing homes. Call for more details on our virtual tours, remote leasing, and more!
Location

1205 Southeast Morrison Street, Portland, OR 97214
Buckman

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 410 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,771

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 707 sqft

Unit 405 · Avail. Aug 17

$1,892

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 722 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ella Marie Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
dishwasher
bathtub
granite counters
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
concierge
gym
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
Ella Marie is sophisticated living in Portland’s newly-evolving Central Eastside.Throughout a mix of warehouses and industrial buildings you will find emerging microbreweries, restaurants and never-ending ways to spend your time. Then head on home to enjoy Portland city views from the comfort of your chaise or sunshine and a cocktail on one of the best (and private!) roof tops in town.With thoughtful comforts and boutique services, Ella Marie is the perfect compliment to all that this up-and-coming neighborhood has to offer. Now Leasing 1 & 2 Bedroom Homes.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $400 up to $800 based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $40 per pet/month
restrictions: aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Surface lot. Parking garage $150/month, open lot $100/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Ella Marie Apartments have any available units?
Ella Marie Apartments has 2 units available starting at $1,771 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Portland, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Portland Rent Report.
What amenities does Ella Marie Apartments have?
Some of Ella Marie Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ella Marie Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Ella Marie Apartments is offering the following rent specials: Six Weeks FREE Rent & Virtual Tours! We're practicing social distancing, but we're still leasing homes. Call for more details on our virtual tours, remote leasing, and more!
Is Ella Marie Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Ella Marie Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Ella Marie Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Ella Marie Apartments offers parking.
Does Ella Marie Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Ella Marie Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Ella Marie Apartments have a pool?
No, Ella Marie Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Ella Marie Apartments have accessible units?
No, Ella Marie Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Ella Marie Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Ella Marie Apartments has units with dishwashers.
