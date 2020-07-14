Ella Marie Apartments

Lease Length: 6, 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $400 up to $800 based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $40 per pet/month
restrictions: aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Surface lot. Parking garage $150/month, open lot $100/month.