Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony in unit laundry carpet extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse fire pit gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access trash valet valet service yoga garage concierge package receiving

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! For those who crave the open air and a neighborhood feel, but still want to be close to everything, we know you'll fall in love with Deveraux Glen. Spacious one, two, three and four-bedroom apartment homes in a scenic community adjacent to the lush greenery of Tualatin Hills nature trails. With two fire pits, BBQ grills, a shimmering swimming pool and three-year round spas, we want you to relax and enjoy your home. Bike, jog or walk on miles upon miles of nearby walking trails. And don't forget to bring your pets-all sizes are welcome, with no weight restriction on your dog. However, for the times you want to or simply must taste the urbane, Deveraux Glen is a commuter's dream. Downtown Portland's most eclectic is only a few miles down the road, as is Washington Square, Bridgeport, Streets of Tanasbourne and the Nike campus. And you don't even have ...