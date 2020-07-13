All apartments in Portland
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:58 PM

Deveraux Glen

Open Now until 6pm
10600 SW Taylor St · (503) 461-6070
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Take the stress out of your move! Pay "No Rent for the Month of July" and "$500 off August Rent" as well.
Location

10600 SW Taylor St, Portland, OR 97225
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 442-402 · Avail. now

$1,302

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 778 sqft

Unit 442-205 · Avail. now

$1,337

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 778 sqft

Unit 450-210 · Avail. now

$1,342

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 778 sqft

See 9+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 926-408 · Avail. now

$1,467

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1028 sqft

Unit 450-207 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,517

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1028 sqft

Unit 529-304 · Avail. now

$1,522

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1028 sqft

See 26+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 446-205 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,886

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1368 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Deveraux Glen.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
trash valet
valet service
yoga
garage
concierge
package receiving
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! For those who crave the open air and a neighborhood feel, but still want to be close to everything, we know you'll fall in love with Deveraux Glen. Spacious one, two, three and four-bedroom apartment homes in a scenic community adjacent to the lush greenery of Tualatin Hills nature trails. With two fire pits, BBQ grills, a shimmering swimming pool and three-year round spas, we want you to relax and enjoy your home. Bike, jog or walk on miles upon miles of nearby walking trails. And don't forget to bring your pets-all sizes are welcome, with no weight restriction on your dog. However, for the times you want to or simply must taste the urbane, Deveraux Glen is a commuter's dream. Downtown Portland's most eclectic is only a few miles down the road, as is Washington Square, Bridgeport, Streets of Tanasbourne and the Nike campus. And you don't even have ...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Other, assigned: $60/month. Please contact our leasing office for more information about our Parking Policy. Carports are $60/month. Garages are $150/month. Otherwise, parking is free, open, and non-reserved. Surface lot. Please contact our leasing office for more information about our Parking Policy. Carports are $60/month. Garages are $150/month. Otherwise, parking is free, open, and non-reserved. Street. Please contact our leasing office for more information about our Parking Policy. Carports are $60/month. Garages are $150/month. Otherwise, parking is free, open, and non-reserved. Other, assigned. Please contact our leasing office for more information about our Parking Policy. Carports are $60/month. Garages are $150/month. Otherwise, parking is free, open, and non-reserved.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Deveraux Glen have any available units?
Deveraux Glen has 42 units available starting at $1,302 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Portland, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Portland Rent Report.
What amenities does Deveraux Glen have?
Some of Deveraux Glen's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Deveraux Glen currently offering any rent specials?
Deveraux Glen is offering the following rent specials: Take the stress out of your move! Pay "No Rent for the Month of July" and "$500 off August Rent" as well.
Is Deveraux Glen pet-friendly?
Yes, Deveraux Glen is pet friendly.
Does Deveraux Glen offer parking?
Yes, Deveraux Glen offers parking.
Does Deveraux Glen have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Deveraux Glen offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Deveraux Glen have a pool?
Yes, Deveraux Glen has a pool.
Does Deveraux Glen have accessible units?
No, Deveraux Glen does not have accessible units.
Does Deveraux Glen have units with dishwashers?
No, Deveraux Glen does not have units with dishwashers.

