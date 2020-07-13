Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony range carpet Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time. Please call today to schedule your tour!



Join us at Crown Royal apartments, where the best of Portland is at your doorstep! Choose from a one, two, or three-bedroom layout and enjoy the quiet and comfortable apartment living available at Crown Royal. Our incredible location and thoughtful amenities make our apartment community the ideal place for anyone looking for an apartment rental in Portland, OR. With a walk score of 88 and a bike score of 100, you’re within walking or biking distance from some of the best shopping and eating venues in the City. Grab a coffee at Cadillac Cafe, some groceries at Safeway or indulge in a world-class experience at Portland’s largest mall –Lloyd Center!



Located in the historic Irvington neighborhood, Crown Royal is one of those apartment communities that lets you live in the middle of it all. Irvington is a bike friendly neighborhood with plenty of bike lanes, trails, a