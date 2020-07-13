All apartments in Portland
Crown Royal

1912 NE Schuyler St · (833) 962-3290
Location

1912 NE Schuyler St, Portland, OR 97212
Irvington

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit CI1925 · Avail. now

$1,248

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 659 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit CI1931 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,493

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 879 sqft

Unit CV1821 · Avail. Aug 4

$1,508

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 870 sqft

Unit CR1918 · Avail. now

$1,508

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 879 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Crown Royal.

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time. Please call today to schedule your tour!

Join us at Crown Royal apartments, where the best of Portland is at your doorstep! Choose from a one, two, or three-bedroom layout and enjoy the quiet and comfortable apartment living available at Crown Royal. Our incredible location and thoughtful amenities make our apartment community the ideal place for anyone looking for an apartment rental in Portland, OR. With a walk score of 88 and a bike score of 100, you’re within walking or biking distance from some of the best shopping and eating venues in the City. Grab a coffee at Cadillac Cafe, some groceries at Safeway or indulge in a world-class experience at Portland’s largest mall –Lloyd Center!

Located in the historic Irvington neighborhood, Crown Royal is one of those apartment communities that lets you live in the middle of it all. Irvington is a bike friendly neighborhood with plenty of bike lanes, trails, a

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Crown Royal have any available units?
Crown Royal has 6 units available starting at $1,248 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Portland, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Portland Rent Report.
What amenities does Crown Royal have?
Some of Crown Royal's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Crown Royal currently offering any rent specials?
Crown Royal is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Crown Royal pet-friendly?
Yes, Crown Royal is pet friendly.
Does Crown Royal offer parking?
Yes, Crown Royal offers parking.
Does Crown Royal have units with washers and dryers?
No, Crown Royal does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Crown Royal have a pool?
No, Crown Royal does not have a pool.
Does Crown Royal have accessible units?
No, Crown Royal does not have accessible units.
Does Crown Royal have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Crown Royal has units with dishwashers.
