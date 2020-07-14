All apartments in Portland
Find more places like Creekside Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Portland, OR
/
Creekside Apartments
Last updated May 20 2020 at 9:12 AM

Creekside Apartments

4910 Southwest 45th Avenue · (503) 694-3273
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Portland
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4910 Southwest 45th Avenue, Portland, OR 97221
Bridlemile

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Creekside Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
parking
ceiling fan
guest parking
e-payments
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
internet access
online portal
Creekside Apartments offers 1 bedroom apartment units (484 sq feet) and 2 bedroom town houses (832 sq feet). Our location is adjacent to Fanno Creek and Fanno Creek Greenway Trail -- great for walking, hiking, and biking. We also have easy access to several bus lines and car shares. Close to shopping, parks (Hamilton City Park, Albert Kelly City Park and Pendleton City Park), restaurants, and schools.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: Full month's rent
Additional: Utilities - Water, Sewer, Gas on ratio utility billing, must get their own PGE account
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Assigned off-street parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Creekside Apartments have any available units?
Creekside Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Portland, OR.
How much is rent in Portland, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Portland Rent Report.
What amenities does Creekside Apartments have?
Some of Creekside Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, 24hr maintenance, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Creekside Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Creekside Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Creekside Apartments pet-friendly?
No, Creekside Apartments is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Portland.
Does Creekside Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Creekside Apartments offers parking.
Does Creekside Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Creekside Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Creekside Apartments have a pool?
No, Creekside Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Creekside Apartments have accessible units?
No, Creekside Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Creekside Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Creekside Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Creekside Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

North Ridge Apartments
21187 NW Galice Lane
Portland, OR 97229
Burlington Tower
900 NW Lovejoy St
Portland, OR 97209
Chateau Hills
10530 SW Butner Rd
Portland, OR 97225
Broadstone Tempo
80 Northeast 14th Avenue
Portland, OR 97232
Somerset West
18205 Northwest Bronson Road
Portland, OR 97229
Osprey
3750 Southwest River Parkway
Portland, OR 97239
Crane Flats and Lofts
720 Northwest 14th Avenue
Portland, OR 97209
Castlegate Apartments
14615 Northeast Rose Parkway
Portland, OR 97230

Similar Pages

Portland 1 BedroomsPortland 2 Bedrooms
Portland Dog Friendly ApartmentsPortland Pet Friendly Places
Portland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Vancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, OR
Salem, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, ORTigard, OR
Oregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, ORMilwaukie, OR

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown PortlandNob HillBuckman
PearlRichmondKerns
Goose HollowSouth Portland

Apartments Near Colleges

Lewis & Clark CollegeOregon Health & Science University
Portland Community CollegeUniversity of Western States
Concordia University-Portland
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity