4910 Southwest 45th Avenue, Portland, OR 97221 Bridlemile
Amenities
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
parking
ceiling fan
guest parking
e-payments
Creekside Apartments offers 1 bedroom apartment units (484 sq feet) and 2 bedroom town houses (832 sq feet). Our location is adjacent to Fanno Creek and Fanno Creek Greenway Trail -- great for walking, hiking, and biking. We also have easy access to several bus lines and car shares. Close to shopping, parks (Hamilton City Park, Albert Kelly City Park and Pendleton City Park), restaurants, and schools.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: Full month's rent
Additional: Utilities - Water, Sewer, Gas on ratio utility billing, must get their own PGE account
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Assigned off-street parking.
