Portland, OR
Century Apartments
Last updated June 21 2020 at 9:10 AM

Century Apartments

3121 Southwest Iowa Street · (503) 966-4517
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3121 Southwest Iowa Street, Portland, OR 97239
Hayhurst

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Century Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
on-site laundry
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
online portal
Century Apartments offers 1 bedroom apartment units (750 sq feet) and 2 bedroom / 1.5 bathroom town houses (1200 sq feet). Our location is close to shopping (Hillsdale, Multnomah Village), parks (Hillsdale City Park, Gray Park and Albert Kelly City Park), restaurants, and schools, alongside easy access to several bus lines and car shares.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: Full month's rent
Move-in Fees: No move-in fees
Additional: Water, sewer and gas charges are determined by a Ratio Utility Billing System
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Assigned, off-street parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Century Apartments have any available units?
Century Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Portland, OR.
How much is rent in Portland, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Portland Rent Report.
What amenities does Century Apartments have?
Some of Century Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Century Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Century Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Century Apartments pet-friendly?
No, Century Apartments is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Portland.
Does Century Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Century Apartments offers parking.
Does Century Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Century Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Century Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Century Apartments has a pool.
Does Century Apartments have accessible units?
No, Century Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Century Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Century Apartments has units with dishwashers.
