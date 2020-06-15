3121 Southwest Iowa Street, Portland, OR 97239 Hayhurst
Price and availability
Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
parking
pool
on-site laundry
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
online portal
Century Apartments offers 1 bedroom apartment units (750 sq feet) and 2 bedroom / 1.5 bathroom town houses (1200 sq feet). Our location is close to shopping (Hillsdale, Multnomah Village), parks (Hillsdale City Park, Gray Park and Albert Kelly City Park), restaurants, and schools, alongside easy access to several bus lines and car shares.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: Full month's rent
Move-in Fees: No move-in fees
Additional: Water, sewer and gas charges are determined by a Ratio Utility Billing System
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Assigned, off-street
parking.
