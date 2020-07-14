All apartments in Portland
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:21 AM

Allendale

730 Southwest Saint Clair Avenue · (503) 852-5483
Location

730 Southwest Saint Clair Avenue, Portland, OR 97205
Goose Hollow

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 22 · Avail. now

$1,115

Studio · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 05 · Avail. Aug 18

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 26 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 46 · Avail. now

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Allendale.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
parking
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bike storage
coffee bar
media room
playground
smoke-free community
Allendale Apartments feature unique vintage architecture and floor plans that suit your downtown lifestyle. From clawfoot bathtubs to hardwood floors you can mix the old world charm of our historic building with modern conveniences like on-site laundry facilities, free lockable bike storage, and of course all the downtown shopping, restaurants, entertainment, with public transportation outside your front door. Stop by and visit our friendly apartment community today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $400-$1,600 based on credit
Move-in Fees: $200 Holding Deposit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 for 1 pet/month; $35 for 2 pets/month
restrictions: Weight limit: 50 lbs.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Allendale have any available units?
Allendale has 4 units available starting at $1,115 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Portland, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Portland Rent Report.
What amenities does Allendale have?
Some of Allendale's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Allendale currently offering any rent specials?
Allendale is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Allendale pet-friendly?
Yes, Allendale is pet friendly.
Does Allendale offer parking?
Yes, Allendale offers parking.
Does Allendale have units with washers and dryers?
No, Allendale does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Allendale have a pool?
No, Allendale does not have a pool.
Does Allendale have accessible units?
No, Allendale does not have accessible units.
Does Allendale have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Allendale has units with dishwashers.
