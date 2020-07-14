Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub ceiling fan extra storage oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed elevator parking gym on-site laundry pet friendly bike storage coffee bar media room playground smoke-free community

Allendale Apartments feature unique vintage architecture and floor plans that suit your downtown lifestyle. From clawfoot bathtubs to hardwood floors you can mix the old world charm of our historic building with modern conveniences like on-site laundry facilities, free lockable bike storage, and of course all the downtown shopping, restaurants, entertainment, with public transportation outside your front door. Stop by and visit our friendly apartment community today!