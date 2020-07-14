730 Southwest Saint Clair Avenue, Portland, OR 97205 Goose Hollow
Price and availability
Studio
Unit 22 · Avail. now
$1,115
Studio · 1 Bath · 600 sqft
1 Bedroom
Unit 05 · Avail. Aug 18
$1,275
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft
Unit 26 · Avail. Aug 15
$1,275
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft
Unit 46 · Avail. now
$1,275
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Allendale.
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
parking
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bike storage
coffee bar
media room
playground
smoke-free community
Allendale Apartments feature unique vintage architecture and floor plans that suit your downtown lifestyle. From clawfoot bathtubs to hardwood floors you can mix the old world charm of our historic building with modern conveniences like on-site laundry facilities, free lockable bike storage, and of course all the downtown shopping, restaurants, entertainment, with public transportation outside your front door. Stop by and visit our friendly apartment community today!
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website