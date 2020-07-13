Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel air conditioning hardwood floors oven Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar courtyard elevator on-site laundry parking playground bike storage guest suite internet access cats allowed dogs allowed garage pool pet friendly

Located in the north end of Portland’s Pearl District, the newly built Abigail--named for equal-rights pioneer Abigail Scott Duniway--is a high quality, inclusive community that provides easy access to everything this dynamic neighborhood has to offer. Easily one of Portland's most desirable neighborhoods, the Pearl District is home to some of the city's most popular restaurants, shops, boutiques, galleries, and entertainment in the heart of downtown. The Abigail's proximity to the city's craft breweries, artisan coffee shops, and public transit via the MAX and Portland Streetcar are a delight to residents.



The Abigail is built to achieve a LEED for Homes Gold rating. Our beautiful apartments feature studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Property amenities include two landscaped courtyards, a children’s play area, resident-reserved parking and a tool-equipped bike storage room. Welcome home to The Abigail!