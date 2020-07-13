All apartments in Portland
Abigail
Abigail

1650 NW 13th Ave · (503) 376-8738
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1650 NW 13th Ave, Portland, OR 97209
Pearl

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Abigail.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
playground
bike storage
guest suite
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pool
pet friendly
Located in the north end of Portland’s Pearl District, the newly built Abigail--named for equal-rights pioneer Abigail Scott Duniway--is a high quality, inclusive community that provides easy access to everything this dynamic neighborhood has to offer. Easily one of Portland's most desirable neighborhoods, the Pearl District is home to some of the city's most popular restaurants, shops, boutiques, galleries, and entertainment in the heart of downtown. The Abigail's proximity to the city's craft breweries, artisan coffee shops, and public transit via the MAX and Portland Streetcar are a delight to residents.

The Abigail is built to achieve a LEED for Homes Gold rating. Our beautiful apartments feature studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Property amenities include two landscaped courtyards, a children’s play area, resident-reserved parking and a tool-equipped bike storage room. Welcome home to The Abigail!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
restrictions: Indoor Cats, and Breed restrictions for Dogs apply.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Abigail have any available units?
Abigail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Portland, OR.
How much is rent in Portland, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Portland Rent Report.
What amenities does Abigail have?
Some of Abigail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Abigail currently offering any rent specials?
Abigail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Abigail pet-friendly?
Yes, Abigail is pet friendly.
Does Abigail offer parking?
Yes, Abigail offers parking.
Does Abigail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Abigail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Abigail have a pool?
Yes, Abigail has a pool.
Does Abigail have accessible units?
No, Abigail does not have accessible units.
Does Abigail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Abigail has units with dishwashers.
