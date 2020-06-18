Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet walk in closets dishwasher oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar on-site laundry parking 24hr laundry

549 SE 27th Ave Available 08/15/20 Self-guided Tours of Sanitized Homes Available. Top Floor, Corner Apartment, Park Views - If you love living in Portland’s heart of the city, 27th East Apartments brings you convenience and location with one and two bedroom, spacious apartments. We are situated in a neighborhood of tall trees and unique, vintage architecture. You can always be assured of a place to park when you come home with your personal, assigned parking space. The charm of Portland can be felt as soon as you step out your door with a wide open, unobstructed sky-view emanating light into your home and scenes of bustling birds and squirrels engaging in their daily gymnastics. Each apartment is clean, fresh and newly painted upon your arrival. A gracious on-site manager is available for all of your needs and concerns.



New to the city? Your highly-trained manager, a long-term resident of Portland, can give you the nitty-gritty on how to get to the beach, the mountains, Powell’s Book Store, and navigate you to a simple 10-minute walk to Laurelhurst Park or one of the many coffee shops within minutes from your apartment. Do you want great nightlife within an easy walking distance? There are many venues with live music just a stroll away! When you live at 27th East Apartments, there is no need for a car. You can get wherever you want to go quickly by bus or bike.



Inner-city living at its best! Come visit and see for yourself. You’re going to love 27th East Apartments as your new home.



Pets are welcome! Parking Space included, Two onsite laundry rooms, Walk-in Closet

Taking applications Now



