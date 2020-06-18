All apartments in Portland
27th East
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:11 PM

27th East

533 Southeast 27th Avenue · (503) 926-6342
Location

533 Southeast 27th Avenue, Portland, OR 97214
Buckman

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 day AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 549 SE 27th Ave · Avail. Aug 15

$1,500

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 27th East.

Amenities

24hr laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
walk in closets
dishwasher
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
24hr laundry
549 SE 27th Ave Available 08/15/20 Self-guided Tours of Sanitized Homes Available. Top Floor, Corner Apartment, Park Views - If you love living in Portland’s heart of the city, 27th East Apartments brings you convenience and location with one and two bedroom, spacious apartments. We are situated in a neighborhood of tall trees and unique, vintage architecture. You can always be assured of a place to park when you come home with your personal, assigned parking space. The charm of Portland can be felt as soon as you step out your door with a wide open, unobstructed sky-view emanating light into your home and scenes of bustling birds and squirrels engaging in their daily gymnastics. Each apartment is clean, fresh and newly painted upon your arrival. A gracious on-site manager is available for all of your needs and concerns.

New to the city? Your highly-trained manager, a long-term resident of Portland, can give you the nitty-gritty on how to get to the beach, the mountains, Powell’s Book Store, and navigate you to a simple 10-minute walk to Laurelhurst Park or one of the many coffee shops within minutes from your apartment. Do you want great nightlife within an easy walking distance? There are many venues with live music just a stroll away! When you live at 27th East Apartments, there is no need for a car. You can get wherever you want to go quickly by bus or bike.

Inner-city living at its best! Come visit and see for yourself. You’re going to love 27th East Apartments as your new home.

Pets are welcome! Parking Space included, Two onsite laundry rooms, Walk-in Closet
Taking applications Now

(RLNE1961474)

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-18 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $550 to 1 Months rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: 1 pet: $350, 2 pets: $500
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Assigned parking.
Storage Details: On-site storage unit $25

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27th East have any available units?
27th East has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Portland, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Portland Rent Report.
What amenities does 27th East have?
Some of 27th East's amenities include 24hr laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27th East currently offering any rent specials?
27th East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27th East pet-friendly?
Yes, 27th East is pet friendly.
Does 27th East offer parking?
Yes, 27th East offers parking.
Does 27th East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27th East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27th East have a pool?
No, 27th East does not have a pool.
Does 27th East have accessible units?
No, 27th East does not have accessible units.
Does 27th East have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27th East has units with dishwashers.
