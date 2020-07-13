1550 SE 20th Ave, Portland, OR 97214 Hosford-Abernethy
Price and availability
1 Bedroom
Unit 203 · Avail. now
$1,438
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 584 sqft
Unit 209 · Avail. now
$1,453
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 631 sqft
Unit 211 · Avail. now
$1,508
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 629 sqft
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 20th on Hawthorne.
Amenities
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
in unit laundry
bathtub
oven
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
elevator
green community
parking
e-payments
bike storage
garage
key fob access
trash valet
cc payments
coffee bar
lobby
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
The 20 on Hawthorne pet-friendly apartments in Portland for rent allows residents to live how they want to. With floor plans ranging from 500 to almost 1,000 square feet, choose a 1 bedroom, 2 bedroom, or live/work style apartment home. The contemporary and smart designs create a sophisticated and green environment for your living experience. The LEED Gold building is situated in the heart of SE Portland's rich Hawthorne district. Come see for yourself the unique features and an unmatched standard of living the 20 on Hawthorne Apartments for rent in Portland OR has to offer. Call today to schedule a tour.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $42 per person over the age of 18
Deposit: $300 upon approved credit
Move-in Fees: $100 holding fee that is applied towards security deposit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Storage Details: Storage available for $40 a month
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 20th on Hawthorne have any available units?
20th on Hawthorne has 4 units available starting at $1,438 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Portland, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Portland Rent Report.
What amenities does 20th on Hawthorne have?
Some of 20th on Hawthorne's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20th on Hawthorne currently offering any rent specials?
20th on Hawthorne is offering the following rent specials: Move-in Special. One month free on select units.
Is 20th on Hawthorne pet-friendly?
Yes, 20th on Hawthorne is pet friendly.
Does 20th on Hawthorne offer parking?
Yes, 20th on Hawthorne offers parking.
Does 20th on Hawthorne have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20th on Hawthorne offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20th on Hawthorne have a pool?
No, 20th on Hawthorne does not have a pool.
Does 20th on Hawthorne have accessible units?
No, 20th on Hawthorne does not have accessible units.
Does 20th on Hawthorne have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20th on Hawthorne has units with dishwashers.