20th on Hawthorne

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator in unit laundry bathtub oven smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center elevator green community parking e-payments bike storage garage key fob access trash valet cc payments coffee bar lobby online portal package receiving smoke-free community

The 20 on Hawthorne pet-friendly apartments in Portland for rent allows residents to live how they want to. With floor plans ranging from 500 to almost 1,000 square feet, choose a 1 bedroom, 2 bedroom, or live/work style apartment home. The contemporary and smart designs create a sophisticated and green environment for your living experience. The LEED Gold building is situated in the heart of SE Portland's rich Hawthorne district. Come see for yourself the unique features and an unmatched standard of living the 20 on Hawthorne Apartments for rent in Portland OR has to offer. Call today to schedule a tour.