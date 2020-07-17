All apartments in Polk County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:55 PM

1800 Perrydale Road

1800 Perrydale Road · (503) 362-0030
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1800 Perrydale Road, Polk County, OR 97338

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1800 Perrydale Road · Avail. now

$1,795

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1715 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
carport
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
COUNTRY LIVING IN DALLAS! - • 2 PLUS BEDROOM
• 2 BATHROOMS
• CARPORT
• LAUNDRY ROOM AREA
• APPROX 1715 SF
• TONS OF ROOM – LARGE LIVING ROOM AREA
• WELL/SEPTIC SYSTEM
• SMALL PET NEGO W/ADD’L DEPOSIT & REFERENCES

All of our properties are clean & sharp, beautifully landscaped and maintained. Each property has been thoroughly prepared and inspected prior to each new tenant.

Please feel free to contact our office for your personal viewing of the property!

Northwest Pacific Property Management LLC offers superior quality rental properties in the greater Salem, Oregon area including Keizer, Albany and Lebanon.

Every effort is made to keep our listings accurate, however we cannot guarantee availability or accuracy, subject to human error, prior rental or other unfortunate circumstances.

Professionally Managed by:
Northwest Pacific Property Management LLC
4280 Chaney Way SE
Salem, OR 97302

(RLNE4118875)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1800 Perrydale Road have any available units?
1800 Perrydale Road has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1800 Perrydale Road currently offering any rent specials?
1800 Perrydale Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1800 Perrydale Road pet-friendly?
No, 1800 Perrydale Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Polk County.
Does 1800 Perrydale Road offer parking?
Yes, 1800 Perrydale Road offers parking.
Does 1800 Perrydale Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1800 Perrydale Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1800 Perrydale Road have a pool?
No, 1800 Perrydale Road does not have a pool.
Does 1800 Perrydale Road have accessible units?
No, 1800 Perrydale Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1800 Perrydale Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1800 Perrydale Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1800 Perrydale Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1800 Perrydale Road does not have units with air conditioning.
