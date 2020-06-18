Rent Calculator
Pendleton, OR
/
1206 SW Frazer
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1206 SW Frazer
1206 SW Frazer Ave
·
No Longer Available

Location
1206 SW Frazer Ave, Pendleton, OR 97801
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE2394636)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1206 SW Frazer have any available units?
1206 SW Frazer doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Pendleton, OR
.
Is 1206 SW Frazer currently offering any rent specials?
1206 SW Frazer isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1206 SW Frazer pet-friendly?
No, 1206 SW Frazer is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Pendleton
.
Does 1206 SW Frazer offer parking?
No, 1206 SW Frazer does not offer parking.
Does 1206 SW Frazer have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1206 SW Frazer does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1206 SW Frazer have a pool?
No, 1206 SW Frazer does not have a pool.
Does 1206 SW Frazer have accessible units?
No, 1206 SW Frazer does not have accessible units.
Does 1206 SW Frazer have units with dishwashers?
No, 1206 SW Frazer does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1206 SW Frazer have units with air conditioning?
No, 1206 SW Frazer does not have units with air conditioning.
