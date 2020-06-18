All apartments in Pendleton
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

1206 SW Frazer

1206 SW Frazer Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1206 SW Frazer Ave, Pendleton, OR 97801

Amenities

(RLNE2394636)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1206 SW Frazer have any available units?
1206 SW Frazer doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pendleton, OR.
Is 1206 SW Frazer currently offering any rent specials?
1206 SW Frazer isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1206 SW Frazer pet-friendly?
No, 1206 SW Frazer is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pendleton.
Does 1206 SW Frazer offer parking?
No, 1206 SW Frazer does not offer parking.
Does 1206 SW Frazer have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1206 SW Frazer does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1206 SW Frazer have a pool?
No, 1206 SW Frazer does not have a pool.
Does 1206 SW Frazer have accessible units?
No, 1206 SW Frazer does not have accessible units.
Does 1206 SW Frazer have units with dishwashers?
No, 1206 SW Frazer does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1206 SW Frazer have units with air conditioning?
No, 1206 SW Frazer does not have units with air conditioning.
