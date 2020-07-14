Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard parking cats allowed guest parking

788 Pleasant Avenue #11 Available 08/15/20 Beautiful Bungalow Apartment Home! Great Location! - Welcome to Pleasant Square!



Pleasant Square Apartments features single-level duplex homes with enclosed patios and yards to enjoy at your whim. Take advantage of the walking trails that weave through the beautifully manicured courtyard. Our homes also feature washer/dryer hook-ups, dishwashers and spacious rooms, new vinyl plank in living room, dining room, kitchen and bathroom, new carpet in bedrooms.



Oregon City is just 13 miles south of Portland and boasts the historical distinction of being the first incorporated city west of the Rocky Mountains. Founded in 1829 and incorporated in 1844, various historical markers and museums dot this culture rich community. Enjoy farmer’s markets, kayaking, canoeing, and hiking. Celebrate the pride of the Oregon Trail.



