Oregon City, OR
Pleasant Square
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:27 AM

Pleasant Square

788 Pleasant Avenue · (503) 926-6846
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

788 Pleasant Avenue, Oregon City, OR 97045
Barclay Hills

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 days AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Pleasant Square.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
guest parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
guest parking
788 Pleasant Avenue #11 Available 08/15/20 Beautiful Bungalow Apartment Home! Great Location! - Welcome to Pleasant Square!

Pleasant Square Apartments features single-level duplex homes with enclosed patios and yards to enjoy at your whim. Take advantage of the walking trails that weave through the beautifully manicured courtyard. Our homes also feature washer/dryer hook-ups, dishwashers and spacious rooms, new vinyl plank in living room, dining room, kitchen and bathroom, new carpet in bedrooms.

Oregon City is just 13 miles south of Portland and boasts the historical distinction of being the first incorporated city west of the Rocky Mountains. Founded in 1829 and incorporated in 1844, various historical markers and museums dot this culture rich community. Enjoy farmer’s markets, kayaking, canoeing, and hiking. Celebrate the pride of the Oregon Trail.

(RLNE1979054)

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $750
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: 1 pet: $350, 2 pets: $500
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: No aggressive breeds, 35lbs
Parking Details: Open Lot, Assigned parking.
Storage Details: patio / balcony

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Pleasant Square have any available units?
Pleasant Square doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oregon City, OR.
What amenities does Pleasant Square have?
Some of Pleasant Square's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Pleasant Square currently offering any rent specials?
Pleasant Square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Pleasant Square pet-friendly?
Yes, Pleasant Square is pet friendly.
Does Pleasant Square offer parking?
Yes, Pleasant Square offers parking.
Does Pleasant Square have units with washers and dryers?
No, Pleasant Square does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Pleasant Square have a pool?
No, Pleasant Square does not have a pool.
Does Pleasant Square have accessible units?
No, Pleasant Square does not have accessible units.
Does Pleasant Square have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Pleasant Square has units with dishwashers.
Does Pleasant Square have units with air conditioning?
No, Pleasant Square does not have units with air conditioning.
