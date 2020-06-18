All apartments in Ontario
Find more places like 578 Northwest 1st Street - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ontario, OR
/
578 Northwest 1st Street - 1
Last updated June 18 2020 at 12:00 AM

578 Northwest 1st Street - 1

578 Northwest 1st Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

578 Northwest 1st Street, Ontario, OR 97914

Amenities

on-site laundry
carport
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Low maintenance 2 Bed 1 Bath upstairs unit. Car port + street parking available. There is a laundry facility on site for your convenience.

Please call to schedule a viewing at 208-391-3255

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 578 Northwest 1st Street - 1 have any available units?
578 Northwest 1st Street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ontario, OR.
Is 578 Northwest 1st Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
578 Northwest 1st Street - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 578 Northwest 1st Street - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 578 Northwest 1st Street - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ontario.
Does 578 Northwest 1st Street - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 578 Northwest 1st Street - 1 does offer parking.
Does 578 Northwest 1st Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 578 Northwest 1st Street - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 578 Northwest 1st Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 578 Northwest 1st Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 578 Northwest 1st Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 578 Northwest 1st Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 578 Northwest 1st Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 578 Northwest 1st Street - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 578 Northwest 1st Street - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 578 Northwest 1st Street - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boise, IDMeridian, IDStar, ID
Kuna, IDCaldwell, ID
Nampa, IDEagle, ID

Apartments Near Colleges

Boise State University