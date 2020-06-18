Rent Calculator
Last updated June 18 2020 at 12:00 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
578 Northwest 1st Street - 1
578 Northwest 1st Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
578 Northwest 1st Street, Ontario, OR 97914
Amenities
on-site laundry
carport
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Low maintenance 2 Bed 1 Bath upstairs unit. Car port + street parking available. There is a laundry facility on site for your convenience.
Please call to schedule a viewing at 208-391-3255
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 578 Northwest 1st Street - 1 have any available units?
578 Northwest 1st Street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Ontario, OR
.
Is 578 Northwest 1st Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
578 Northwest 1st Street - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 578 Northwest 1st Street - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 578 Northwest 1st Street - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Ontario
.
Does 578 Northwest 1st Street - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 578 Northwest 1st Street - 1 does offer parking.
Does 578 Northwest 1st Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 578 Northwest 1st Street - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 578 Northwest 1st Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 578 Northwest 1st Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 578 Northwest 1st Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 578 Northwest 1st Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 578 Northwest 1st Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 578 Northwest 1st Street - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 578 Northwest 1st Street - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 578 Northwest 1st Street - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
