Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

4410 SE Hill Road

4410 Southeast Hill Road · No Longer Available
Location

4410 Southeast Hill Road, Oak Grove, OR 97267
Milwaukie Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nicely Renovated 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath House with Large Yard - Wonderful 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Home!

- Over 1,100 Square Feet!

- Bonus Rooms for Playroom & Office.

- Large Living Room with Hardwood Floors.

- Eating Area off of Kitchen.

- Kitchen Includes Oven/Stove, Refrigerator, and New Countertops.

- Washer/Dryer Hook-ups.

- Large Deck.

- Spacious Back Yard Space. Room for a Garden.

- Room for RV or Trailer.

- Located in Convenient Inner Milwaukie Neighborhood, Close to downtown Milwaukie, Farmer's Market, parks, natural areas, shops, restaurants, grocery stores, Fred Meyer, MAX line, bus lines, McLoughlin Blvd, easy access to Sellwood Bridge, I-5, I-205, etc.

- Up to 2 cats or 2 small to medium sized dog welcome with pet rent ($25/month per pet) and refundable pet deposits ($500 per pet). Breed restrictions may apply. Ask for details.

- Tenant pays all utilities.

Rent: $1695/month
Security Deposit: $1695
Sewer surcharge: $50/month
All other utilities in tenant's name.
Application fee: $46 per adult applicant

Advertised: 6/6/2020
Available for rent beginning: 6/15/2020

Visit our office or website for complete rental criteria: https://www.rmaoregon.com/tenants/rental-criteria/

Applications are accepted on a first come, first served basis. Applicants must read the rental criteria before submitting an application. At least one adult in the applicant group must view the property in person or by video chat before we will process your group's applications. Applications are $46 per adult which covers the screening fee (criminal history, credit history, rental history, employment and income verification, etc.)

(RLNE5842354)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

