All apartments in Milwaukie
Find more places like 5980 Southeast Weiko Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Milwaukie, OR
/
5980 Southeast Weiko Way
Last updated July 2 2020 at 11:43 PM

5980 Southeast Weiko Way

5980 Southeast Weiko Way · (503) 573-8744
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Milwaukie
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

5980 Southeast Weiko Way, Milwaukie, OR 97222
North Clackamas

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,495

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1040 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
2 Bedroom, 1 Bath home located off of Lake Rd, near North Clackamas Park!

This unit is complete with off-street parking and a backyard!

This is a non-smoking home.
$50 app fee for all applicants over the age of 18.
Sorry, no pets.
Renters Insurance will be required.

Information not guaranteed and should be verified. Square footage is approximate and may include both finished and unfinished areas. School availability subject to change. Renter's Insurance is required.

Please call our property manager, Rob, directly at 503-890-5863 with any questions or to schedule a viewing!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,600, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5980 Southeast Weiko Way have any available units?
5980 Southeast Weiko Way has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 5980 Southeast Weiko Way currently offering any rent specials?
5980 Southeast Weiko Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5980 Southeast Weiko Way pet-friendly?
No, 5980 Southeast Weiko Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milwaukie.
Does 5980 Southeast Weiko Way offer parking?
Yes, 5980 Southeast Weiko Way offers parking.
Does 5980 Southeast Weiko Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5980 Southeast Weiko Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5980 Southeast Weiko Way have a pool?
No, 5980 Southeast Weiko Way does not have a pool.
Does 5980 Southeast Weiko Way have accessible units?
No, 5980 Southeast Weiko Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5980 Southeast Weiko Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5980 Southeast Weiko Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5980 Southeast Weiko Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 5980 Southeast Weiko Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 5980 Southeast Weiko Way?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Bluffs
12601 SE River Rd
Milwaukie, OR 97222
Heatherbrae Commons
10303 SE Bell Ave
Milwaukie, OR 97222
Brookside Apartments
4611 Southeast Brookside Drive
Milwaukie, OR 97222
Miramonte Lodge
12200 SE McLoughlin Blvd
Milwaukie, OR 97222
Axletree Apartments
11125 SE 21st Avenue
Milwaukie, OR 97222
Christine Court
2295 Southeast Courtney Avenue
Milwaukie, OR 97222

Similar Pages

Milwaukie 1 BedroomsMilwaukie 2 Bedrooms
Milwaukie Dog Friendly ApartmentsMilwaukie Pet Friendly Places
Milwaukie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Portland, ORVancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, ORSalem, ORAloha, ORLake Oswego, ORTigard, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, OR
Tualatin, ORHappy Valley, ORWest Linn, ORForest Grove, ORCamas, WASherwood, ORMcMinnville, ORCanby, ORWashougal, WABethany, OROrchards, WA
Hazel Dell, WAFive Corners, WAOak Grove, ORSt. Helens, ORKelso, WAGladstone, OROak Hills, ORMinnehaha, WASilverton, ORFairview, OR

Nearby Neighborhoods

Southgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Lewis & Clark CollegeClackamas Community College
Mt Hood Community CollegeOregon Health & Science University
Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity