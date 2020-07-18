5980 Southeast Weiko Way

Amenities

2 Bedroom, 1 Bath home located off of Lake Rd, near North Clackamas Park!



This unit is complete with off-street parking and a backyard!



This is a non-smoking home.

$50 app fee for all applicants over the age of 18.

Sorry, no pets.

Renters Insurance will be required.



Information not guaranteed and should be verified. Square footage is approximate and may include both finished and unfinished areas. School availability subject to change. Renter's Insurance is required.



Please call our property manager, Rob, directly at 503-890-5863 with any questions or to schedule a viewing!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,600, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.