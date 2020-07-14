All apartments in Metzger
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

9547 SW Hall Blvd

9547 Southwest Hall Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

9547 Southwest Hall Boulevard, Metzger, OR 97223
Tigard Neighborhood Area 4

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Washington Square Duplex - Come enjoy this low maintenance duplex near Washington Square, 217, Multnomah Village and much more.

This unit offers 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, washer & Dryer hook-ups, fridge, stove/cooktop, dishwasher and fireplace..

Water/sewer & garbage included in rent, tenant to pay for Electricity.

Metzger Elementary School, Thomas R Fowler Middle & Tigard High. Tenant to verify schools & Sqft.

Pets over the age of one acceptable with an additional deposit and within breed restrictions

Rent:$1200
Security Deposit:$1100*
Cleaning Deposit:$300
*On Approved Credit

(RLNE3666050)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9547 SW Hall Blvd have any available units?
9547 SW Hall Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Metzger, OR.
What amenities does 9547 SW Hall Blvd have?
Some of 9547 SW Hall Blvd's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9547 SW Hall Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
9547 SW Hall Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9547 SW Hall Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 9547 SW Hall Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 9547 SW Hall Blvd offer parking?
No, 9547 SW Hall Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 9547 SW Hall Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9547 SW Hall Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9547 SW Hall Blvd have a pool?
No, 9547 SW Hall Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 9547 SW Hall Blvd have accessible units?
No, 9547 SW Hall Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 9547 SW Hall Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9547 SW Hall Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 9547 SW Hall Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 9547 SW Hall Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
