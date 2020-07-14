9547 SW Hall Blvd

Amenities
Washington Square Duplex - Come enjoy this low maintenance duplex near Washington Square, 217, Multnomah Village and much more.
This unit offers 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, washer & Dryer hook-ups, fridge, stove/cooktop, dishwasher and fireplace..
Water/sewer & garbage included in rent, tenant to pay for Electricity.
Metzger Elementary School, Thomas R Fowler Middle & Tigard High. Tenant to verify schools & Sqft.
Pets over the age of one acceptable with an additional deposit and within breed restrictions
Rent:$1200
Security Deposit:$1100*
Cleaning Deposit:$300
*On Approved Credit
(RLNE3666050)