9547 SW Hall Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Washington Square Duplex - Come enjoy this low maintenance duplex near Washington Square, 217, Multnomah Village and much more.



This unit offers 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, washer & Dryer hook-ups, fridge, stove/cooktop, dishwasher and fireplace..



Water/sewer & garbage included in rent, tenant to pay for Electricity.



Metzger Elementary School, Thomas R Fowler Middle & Tigard High. Tenant to verify schools & Sqft.



Pets over the age of one acceptable with an additional deposit and within breed restrictions



Rent:$1200

Security Deposit:$1100*

Cleaning Deposit:$300

*On Approved Credit



