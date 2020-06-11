All apartments in Metolius
Home
/
Metolius, OR
/
474 4th Street
Last updated June 11 2020 at 3:12 AM

474 4th Street

474 4th Street · (541) 536-4624
Location

474 4th Street, Metolius, OR 97741

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,100

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1080 sqft

Amenities

2 bedroom 2 bath home in Metolius, Oregon available July 1st! Storage shed in back.
*Tenant pays all utilities.
*No pets
*1 year lease required
*Non-Smoking/Vaping
*Rental Insurance Required

$40 application fee per adult

$1,100 Per Month
$1,100 Last Months Rent
$1,000 Security Deposit

Apply today at www.redmondpropertyms.com

View more photos at: https://bend.craigslist.org/apa/d/madras-2-bedroom-home-in-metolius/7139457042.html

Redmond Property Management Services
Licensed in the State of Oregon

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 474 4th Street have any available units?
474 4th Street has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 474 4th Street have?
Some of 474 4th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 474 4th Street currently offering any rent specials?
474 4th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 474 4th Street pet-friendly?
No, 474 4th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Metolius.
Does 474 4th Street offer parking?
No, 474 4th Street does not offer parking.
Does 474 4th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 474 4th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 474 4th Street have a pool?
No, 474 4th Street does not have a pool.
Does 474 4th Street have accessible units?
No, 474 4th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 474 4th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 474 4th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 474 4th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 474 4th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
