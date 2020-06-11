474 4th Street

Amenities
2 bedroom 2 bath home in Metolius, Oregon available July 1st! Storage shed in back.
*Tenant pays all utilities.
*No pets
*1 year lease required
*Non-Smoking/Vaping
*Rental Insurance Required
$40 application fee per adult
$1,100 Per Month
$1,100 Last Months Rent
$1,000 Security Deposit
Apply today at www.redmondpropertyms.com
View more photos at: https://bend.craigslist.org/apa/d/madras-2-bedroom-home-in-metolius/7139457042.html
Redmond Property Management Services
Licensed in the State of Oregon