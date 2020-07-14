All apartments in Medford
Medford, OR
Poplar Village
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:19 AM

Poplar Village

1481 Poplar Drive · (541) 229-8734
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1481 Poplar Drive, Medford, OR 97504

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Poplar Village.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
pet friendly
carport
e-payments
guest parking
media room
Poplar Village Apartments is a lovely community in a superior location with five major shopping centers nearby. There are banks, a movie theater, restaurants and all the best shopping within two city blocks. All buildings are separated by green-belt areas of lawn, landscaping and large shade trees. There are walkways throughout creating a park-like setting. Carports and ample guest parking are available. The seasonal swimming pool and sundeck area are centrally located for your enjoyment. All apartments are corner units for maximum privacy. Central heat, central air conditioning, energy efficient construction and double wall insulation provides warm comfort throughout the year while saving on utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12, 15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $350 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: Indoor Cats and Dogs at least 1 yr old, Max weight 25 lbs each
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot.
Storage Details: Patio Storage Closet

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Poplar Village have any available units?
Poplar Village doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Medford, OR.
What amenities does Poplar Village have?
Some of Poplar Village's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Poplar Village currently offering any rent specials?
Poplar Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Poplar Village pet-friendly?
Yes, Poplar Village is pet friendly.
Does Poplar Village offer parking?
Yes, Poplar Village offers parking.
Does Poplar Village have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Poplar Village offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Poplar Village have a pool?
Yes, Poplar Village has a pool.
Does Poplar Village have accessible units?
No, Poplar Village does not have accessible units.
Does Poplar Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Poplar Village has units with dishwashers.
Does Poplar Village have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Poplar Village has units with air conditioning.
