Poplar Village

Lease Length: 6, 12, 15 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $350 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: Indoor Cats and Dogs at least 1 yr old, Max weight 25 lbs each
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot.
Storage Details: Patio Storage Closet