Home
/
Medford, OR
/
47 N. Peach St
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM
47 N. Peach St
47 North Peach Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
47 North Peach Street, Medford, OR 97501
McLoughlin
Amenities
w/d hookup
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cozy Home for Rent - Properties shown by appointment only!
Gas Heat
No Smoking
No Pets
(RLNE3537784)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 47 N. Peach St have any available units?
47 N. Peach St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Medford, OR
.
What amenities does 47 N. Peach St have?
Some of 47 N. Peach St's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 47 N. Peach St currently offering any rent specials?
47 N. Peach St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 47 N. Peach St pet-friendly?
No, 47 N. Peach St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Medford
.
Does 47 N. Peach St offer parking?
Yes, 47 N. Peach St offers parking.
Does 47 N. Peach St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 47 N. Peach St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 47 N. Peach St have a pool?
No, 47 N. Peach St does not have a pool.
Does 47 N. Peach St have accessible units?
No, 47 N. Peach St does not have accessible units.
Does 47 N. Peach St have units with dishwashers?
No, 47 N. Peach St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 47 N. Peach St have units with air conditioning?
No, 47 N. Peach St does not have units with air conditioning.
