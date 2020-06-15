403 Eastwood Dr

Amenities

Excellent rental in East Medford.

2 bed, 2 bath Townhouse

Unit has many new updates including revamped kitchen and stainless steel appliances.

Home has 2 family rooms & a formal dining. Common areas full of beautiful flower beds & a quiet patio out back to enjoy with a custom awning. Master bath has 2 closets & a jacuzzi tub. The skylight & vaulted ceilings in this home gives plenty of light along with a cozy fireplace in the living room with 2 lg windows. Located downstairs the home has an extra storage room, & an office with a toilet. You also get a shared pool and gym.

Terms:

Rent: $1,550

Deposit: $1,750

Owners seeking 1 year lease. No Smoking. 1 Pet (dog) under 40 pounds is permitted with a $600 pet deposit. Owner pays HOA and Trash- Yard is maintained through HOA. Washer & Dryer Hook ups, and no Fridge included.Call Cornerstone Property Management at 541-261-6912

