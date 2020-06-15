All apartments in Medford
Last updated June 3 2020 at 6:42 AM

403 Eastwood Dr

403 Eastwood Drive · (541) 261-6912
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

403 Eastwood Drive, Medford, OR 97504

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 8

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1596 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
pool
Excellent rental in East Medford.
2 bed, 2 bath Townhouse
Unit has many new updates including revamped kitchen and stainless steel appliances.
Home has 2 family rooms & a formal dining. Common areas full of beautiful flower beds & a quiet patio out back to enjoy with a custom awning. Master bath has 2 closets & a jacuzzi tub. The skylight & vaulted ceilings in this home gives plenty of light along with a cozy fireplace in the living room with 2 lg windows. Located downstairs the home has an extra storage room, & an office with a toilet. You also get a shared pool and gym.
Terms:
Rent: $1,550
Deposit: $1,750
Owners seeking 1 year lease. No Smoking. 1 Pet (dog) under 40 pounds is permitted with a $600 pet deposit. Owner pays HOA and Trash- Yard is maintained through HOA. Washer & Dryer Hook ups, and no Fridge included.Call Cornerstone Property Management at 541-261-6912
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 403 Eastwood Dr have any available units?
403 Eastwood Dr has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 403 Eastwood Dr have?
Some of 403 Eastwood Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 403 Eastwood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
403 Eastwood Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 403 Eastwood Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 403 Eastwood Dr is pet friendly.
Does 403 Eastwood Dr offer parking?
No, 403 Eastwood Dr does not offer parking.
Does 403 Eastwood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 403 Eastwood Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 403 Eastwood Dr have a pool?
Yes, 403 Eastwood Dr has a pool.
Does 403 Eastwood Dr have accessible units?
No, 403 Eastwood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 403 Eastwood Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 403 Eastwood Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 403 Eastwood Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 403 Eastwood Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
